Top 10% of Hicksville 2021

The top 10% of the 2021 Hicksville graduating class consists of, front row from left: Kelsey Monroe, Lena Bassett, Chloe Gerhart, Madalyn Fredericks and Haven McAlexander. Back row from left: Boston Hootman, Collin Durre, Landon Turnbull and Ivy Bromagen.

