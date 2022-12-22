A topic of discussion at the Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening was in regard to a facility issue for the Tinora wrestling team.
Over the past year, the wrestlers have acquired new mats and wall pads, effectively creating an optimal practice space for themselves in the field house. However, there is struggle with facilitating home matches when in conflict with other sporting events.
Superintendent Nicole Wells brought to the board’s attention that wrestling coach Nick Siewert requested permission to use the school field house to host a home match on Jan. 26.
Typically, home matches would take place in the gym, but a girls basketball game will also be occurring that same night. Wells shared with the board members that Siewert proposed to bring in more bleachers and had a plan to make the space work.
However, the board was not favorable toward the idea for logistical reasons. Some issues brought up were figuring out how to navigate attendees to concession stands, ticketing as well as how to get through the weight room. It was ultimately decided that the match will instead take place in the Tinora Middle School gym.
In other sports news, it was announced that Tinora High School students will receive free admission to the following home-ticketed GMC games: boys basketball — on Jan. 6 with Fairview, Jan. 20 with Ayersville and Feb. 3 with Paulding; girls basketball on Dec. 15 with Edgerton.Jan. 12 with Wayne Trace and Jan. 26 with Hicksville (and wrestling).
The board also approved:
• a fund for the transfer of $780 from the junior high athletic fund to the high school athletic fund to cover payment to the Green Meadows Conference for the seventh-grade volleyball tournament.
• the creation of new student activity account for drama and the transfer of the current cash balance of money from the musical student activity account to drama. The two performing arts groups will share in common item expenses.
• the board’s organizational meeting for Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. followed by the regular board of education meeting.
• participation in the Ohio School Boards Association’s legal assistance fund for calendar year 2023. This authorizes the treasurer to pay $250 to the fund.
• FMLA leave for Haley Moser, effective in February.
• four supplemental positions pending the requirements are met.
• reimbursement to Timo Acker of $73.77 for course costs once he has obtained an English language learner certification.
• a donation of a new drum set for the Tinora instrumental music department from Bill and Sue Stein.
• the following overnight trips for the high school wrestling team: Jan. 6, Olentangy Orange (girls); Jan. 6, Perrysburg; Jan. 13, Clay High School; Jan. 20, Van Buren; Jan. 27, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic.
• consideration of bidding for one one 30-passenger school bus and/or one or two 10-passenger multi-purpose vehicles to be delivered after July 1.
• a facility rental agreement from Nick Siewert to use the high school gym on Feb. 5 for the Tinora youth wrestling tournament. The rental fee will be waived.
• a facility rental agreement from Jeff Schliesser representing the community/alumni basketball open gym for the use of the Tinora Elementary gym every Wednesday night from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., December through Feb. 28. The rental fee will be waived.
• the employment of four student stagehands at the Tinora Performing Arts Center on an as-needed basis when the facility rental agreements dictate. They will be paid at the Ohio minimum wage.
• Taylor Harris as the Tinora High School math/business teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.