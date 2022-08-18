During Northeastern Local School’s board of education meeting on Tuesday, Tinora Middle School Principal Lisa Maxwell introduced to the board the school’s first therapy dog to go on duty for the 2022-23 school year, Liberty.
Liberty will be officially starting her therapy dog duties on Sept. 12. She has undergone training with Michele Frank from Pawsible Angels, as well as working with Maxwell since she was 10 weeks old. Together they have taken many classes in preparation for Liberty’s assignment.
Liberty will be stationed in the middle school, as well as the high school. Another therapy dog, Ranger, eventually will be joining the Tinora family later in the fall and will be stationed at the elementary school.
The two therapy dogs will be primarily located in the guidance offices, though they eventually will be visiting classrooms and assisting with educational activities as well as providing emotional support.
More details on the Tinora open house were also given at Tuesday’s meeting.
The event will take place on Aug. 25. For elementary students, it will be from 4-5:30 p.m. and for middle/high school students it will be 4:45-6:15 p.m.
The following food trucks will be available: Outlaw, Eric’s Ice Cream, Tropical Freeze and The Coarse Grind. The Performing Arts Center also will be open for families to look around.
In other news, the board approved:
• the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list: Karina Dickinson, secretarial sub; Denise Hornish, Denise Moore and Carol Sines, cafeteria subs; Donna DeWyse, custodial sub.
• the following supplemental changes for 2022-23 school year: changing the student council advisor contract. This had been split between Tracy Flory and Brooklyn Barceqicz, but Barceqicz will bcome student council advisor with a full contract.
• the rental agreement and rates for Tinora elementary, middle school and high schools.
• the rate increase for sub route drivers from Step 0 to Step 3 for previous full-time drivers.
• amending the Tinora student athletic admission price from $4 to $6.
• the resignation of Josh Burkholder, bus driver, effective Aug. 29.
• revised bus routes for the 2022-23 school year.
• a monetary donation of $520 from the Tinora graduating Class of 1965 to use toward a Tinora Performing Arts Center podium.
• a monetary donation of $5,000 from the Tinora Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for planetarium equipment.
• the use of Tinora Saturday school and JoAnn Meyer and Tricia Rinkel as monitors for the 2022-23 school year. Saturday school will meet on an “as needed” basis, scheduling every other Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. Monitor rate will be $65 per Tinora Saturday school paid by time slip (using general funds).
• Karl Schrag, Tammy Harr, Jeff Harris, Eric Engel, Chris Risner and Larissa Florence as after school detention monitors for the 2022-23 school year at the tutoring rate of $25.99 not to exceed one hour per session.
• to pay the following staff members the tutoring rate of $25.99 per hour for any hours outside their contracted school day for the following: Christine Wonderly, Tammy Harr and Traci Flory, local professional development committee (paid members); Eric Tiption and Nicole Wells, local professional development committee (non-paid members).
• an agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center of Northwest Ohio for the 2022-23 school year.
• the following fieldhouse/weight room workers for the 2022-23 school year at a rate of $12 per hour: Nick Siewert, Cailyn Prigge, Stephanie Helmke, Billie Jo Tussing, Katie Weber, Eric Becker, Jason Lieb, Sebastian Rue and Jason Stein.
• the following sports workers for the 2022-23 school year to be paid at the end of the fall sports season: Gene Sugg (announcer, $20 per game), Chris Gentit (scoreboard operator, $10 per game), Ted Penner (scoreboard operator, $10 per game), Sebastian Rue (scoreboard operator, $10 per game), Barb Wiechers (scorebook, $10 per game), Charlene Liska (ticket seller, $20 per game), Eric Spiller (video camera, $10 per game) and Roger McKelvey (video camera, $10 per game).
• the following overnight trips for FFA: Sept. 23 for state forestry career development event (CDE) in Nelsonville; March 24 for state agronomy CDE in Columbus; April 28 for state meats CDE in Columbus.
• the resignation of Sadie Martin as cafeteria worker, effective Aug. 29.
The board went into executive session and approved an updated random drug test policy afterward.
