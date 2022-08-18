Liberty

Tinora’s first therapy dog, Liberty, will be stationed on school campus starting Sept. 12. Liberty will be split between the middle school and high school buildings and has been working closely with Tinora Middle School Principal, Lisa Maxwell. Another therapy dog, Ranger, will be joining later in the fall and be in the elementary building.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

During Northeastern Local School’s board of education meeting on Tuesday, Tinora Middle School Principal Lisa Maxwell introduced to the board the school’s first therapy dog to go on duty for the 2022-23 school year, Liberty.

