Tinora wrestlers

Tinora wrestlers were honored at the Northeastern Local Board of Education meeting on Tuesday. The students had qualified and competed in the OHSAA state championships in Columbus from March 10-12. Pictured from left are: Gavin Bowers, Anden Ankney, Javen Gaines, Aiden Helmke, McKenna Helmke, Bella Graziani and Ava Steffel.

 Photo courtesy of Kenzie Hammon

On Tuesday evening, some Tinora students were invited to attend the Northeastern Local School board meeting to honor their athletic achievements.


