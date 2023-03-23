On Tuesday evening, some Tinora students were invited to attend the Northeastern Local School board meeting to honor their athletic achievements.
The students were a part of the Tinora High School wrestling team and had qualified and competed in the OHSAA state championships which took place in Columbus March 10-12.
For students McKenna Helmke, Bella Graziani and Ava Steffel, it was the first time they competed in a traditional OHSAA tournament as female wrestlers. Steffel placed eighth and male wrestler Dalton Wolfrum (who was not present at the meeting) placed fifth in their respective categories.
In other sports news, the board accepted the resignation of athletic director, Craig Rutter, effective June 30. The 71-year-old had served in the position for nine years (see related story on page B1 of Tuesday’s Crescent-News).
An official statement from Superintendent Nicole Wells: “Northeastern Local Schools would like to thank Mr. Rutter for his nine years of dedicated service to our Tinora athletic programs. His passion, ambition and enthusiasm for the entire school district is evident to our community.”
A new annual scholarship was also established at the board meeting on Tuesday through Thrivent Charitable Impact, a first for Northeastern Local Schools.
The family of Lawrence J. Wagner, a 1968 graduate of Tinora, had decided to invest in his memory and set up a scholarship averaging between $450-$500 per year.
The criteria selection of the award recipient, established by the Wagners: a graduating senior of Tinora High School, accepted in a four-year school of engineering and a minimum GPA of 3.0.
In other news, the board approved:
• the district’s continued participation in the OHI Charter workers compensation group rating program for the 2024 policy yer. The estimated cost savings for being part of the group compared to an individual plan is $7,537.
• the updated substitute teachers and paraprofessionals list adopted by Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
• the graduating Class of 2023, pending members meet final requirements.
• acceptance of a monetary donation of $950 from an anonymous donor for the athletic program.
• cafeteria prices for the 2023-24 school year (no changes from the previous year).
• a psychological services contract agreement with the Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities.
• the 2023-24 interagency agreement among the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission and other entities.
• the fiscal year 2024 service agreement with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
• the proposal from Julian & Grube, Inc. of the Medicaid agreed upon procedures audit for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 as presented. The rate will be $80 per hour not to exceed $1,900 per year. This is an increase of $5 per hour and $100 per year from the previous bi-annual contract.
• a two-year Northwest State Community College affiliation agreement through June 30, 2025.
• support for an enterprise zone agreement with DECKED and Fort Winchester Investment Partners, LLC. An annual donation from Fort Winchester Investment Partners of 10% of annual real property tax savings from the agreement for 10 years also was approved.
• a service agreement with Mercy Health Defiance Hospital to provide random drug testing for Tinora High School students participating in interscholastic sports for the 2023-24 school year.
• a $75,000 safety grant from the Ohio K-12 school safety grant program to be used toward continuous safety improvements at Tinora Elementary School.
• the transfer of $793.49 from the general fund to the athletic fund to reimburse for the cost of transportation on the bowling team during the 2023-24 school year.
• Tinora High School baseball field rental rates.
• creation of the change fund to be used for onsite ticket sales for drama and musical performances. The change fund will be $500. This is retroactive approval to March 13.
• authorization of Sara Buchhop and Lindsey Stehulak as authorized signers for the STAR Ohio accounts. Effective April 10, STAR Ohio is requiring two signatures to effectuate purchases and redemptions in STAR Ohio, add a new account or change a mailing address.
Lastly, the open enrollment window period will be May 1 through June 9. Applications will become available online at www.tinora.org, beginning in April.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.