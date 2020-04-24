Tinora tiles
Photo courtesy of Tinora Schools

In preparation for building demolition, The Tinora art department is selling the ceiling tiles painted by art students from 2000 to 2020 for $10 each. If students are interested in buying their tile, email Hope Prigge at hprigge@tinora.org and the tile will be kept safe from demolition. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not permitted in the building at this time. However, the tile will be held until it is safe to pick up. All proceeds will go directly to the art department.

