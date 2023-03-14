Tinora Elementary School is now taking registrations for the 2023-24 school year kindergarten classes.
Screening dates for kindergarten are April 20-21. Morning and afternoon sessions are available on April 20 and morning sessions only are held on Friday, April 21. Each screening will last approximately 90 minutes.
The screening will consist of tests for vision, hearing, speech, vocabulary, motor skills and pre-academic skills. Children are encouraged to wear tennis shoes so that they can comfortably complete the motor skills portion of the screening. Students will be escorted to all the stations by school-provided volunteers.
While the children are being screened, parents will be expected to complete all school paperwork for their child. When parents arrive at Tinora Elementary, they should park in front of the school and enter the front doors. Parents are encouraged not to bring younger siblings to their child’s screening.
Registrants must be five years of age by Sept. 30 to be eligible for kindergarten in the upcoming school year. Students currently attending the Early Five program at Tinora are already registered for regular kindergarten next year.
Bring to the screening the following items:
• the child’s birth certificate.
• the child’s immunization records.
• proof of residency (this could be a current utility bill, bank statement or lease agreement. A driving license is not proof of residency.
• custody papers (if applicable).
• if there are child care arrangements, bring that information so busing can be arranged.
To register a child, parents are asked to log onto tinora.org. From the home page, look for menu, 2023-24 kindergarten screening registration.
Complete the online forms and submit. Parents will be contacted to set up a screening date and time.
