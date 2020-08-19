The Northeastern Local Board of Education toured the Tinora Middle School/High School facility currently still under construction ahead of their monthly meeting Tuesday evening before introducing new staff members and outlining the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Kari Alstaetter, Joe Aschemeier, Melissa Coressel, Casey Helton, Candace Keller, Kyle Norden, Erin Stanley and Stephanie Ruffer were introduced at the meeting ahead of the 2020-21 school year.
Mike Burns, a lead investment banker for Robert W. Baird & Co. that has worked in underwriting and advising on financing structures for schools, counties and townships, addressed the board as well regarding financing for the auditorium project.
Superintendent Nicole Wells noted that the opening of school for students would be Sept. 8 and that open house dates would be held in the days prior.
The Tinora Elementary open house will be held Sept. 2, with kindergarten and second-grade students (with a maximum of two parents) coming from 2-3 p.m., first and third grade from 3-4 p.m. and fourth grade from 4-5 p.m. Parents can choose which time to come if they have more than one student. Other siblings should not accompany them.
The middle school and high school open house will be held Sept. 3. All athletes competing that evening should attend between 2:45-3:30 p.m., eighth- and 12th- graders from 4-4:45 p.m., seventh- and 11th-graders from 4:45-5:30 p.m., sixth- and 10th-graders from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and fifth- and ninth-graders from 6:15-7 p.m.
"Our open house will look different than in years past as we incorporate the COVID-19 precautions," explained Wells. "We feel it is very important that you are able to come see your new building before the first day of school but we all must practice good social distancing during this event. We ask that students bring no more than two adults and no younger siblings to the open house. All attendees must wear a face covering. During our open house, you will have time to walk around the building, find your locker and meet your teachers. We ask that you do not arrive early, and exit the building at the end of your time to minimize the number of people in the building."
Tinora junior high principal Lisa Maxwell, in conjunction with elementary principal Denise Wright, went over some return-to-school protocols, noting that no visitors will be allowed to start the year and that students will be encouraged to use their lockers for storage and carry backpacks during the day to reduce hallway traffic. Assigned seating in classrooms and at lunch will be a new aspect to the 2020-21 school year.
High school principal Eric Tipton noted Tuesday's announcement from Gov. DeWine allowing fall sports to continue, explaining that school administrators were part of a conference with the governor's office and the OHSAA Tuesday evening and would receive more guidance from the state Wednesday.
Wells also said that 120 students across the Tinora school system opted to utilize the Virtual Learning Academy, about 11 percent of the student body.
Chromebook pickup and fee paying dates will be Aug. 26 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.), Aug. 27 (3-7 p.m.) and Aug. 28 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) at Tinora Elementary.
Northeastern Local Schools will be recognized for 85 years of service at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards banquet in September.
Wells also noted that the Noble Elementary auction will begin in early September and close on Sept. 27, with pick-up days on Sept. 28 (1-6 p.m.), Sept. 29 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Sept. 30 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.).
A ribbon cutting and community open house for the new middle school and high school buildings will be held at a date and time to be determined soon. A tentative date for the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be Sept. 3 at 7 a.m. with a tentative date for the open house on Sept. 20 in the afternoon. Specific times for visitors and a format for the open house will be announced in the coming weeks.
In other business, the board:
• accepted a donation of $1,075 to be used for a bench in the new high school.
• accepted a $150,412.27 donation from the Northeastern Local Schools Foundation in memory of Stanley and Geraldine Openlander for the new high school lobby expansion room.
• approved the transfers of $226,200 and $160,412.27 from two capital projects funds to the LFI-Expansions Fund.
• approved the NwOESC substitute list as provided in monthly updates with Gayle Rutter, Donna DeWyse, and Karina Dickinson as secretarial substitutes and DeWyse as a cafeteria substitute.
• approved Tinora Saturday School with monitors for programs, which meet on an as-needed basis not more than once per week every other Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday School monitors Jean Meyer and Tammy Harr were recommended, along with after-school detention monitors Jeff Harris, Karl Schrag, Joyce Wachtman, Chris Risner, Tammy Harr and Jean Meyer.
• approved Christine Wonderly, Candy Rowland and Traci Flory as Local Professional Development Committee paid members at tutoring rates of $24.74 per hour and LPDC non-paid members Eric Tipton and Nicole Wells.
• approved Kenny Krouse, Jason Lieb, Sebastian Rue, Nick Siewert, Katie Weber and Amanda Westhoven as fieldhouse workers for the 2020-21 school year at $12 per hour, pending the opening of the field house.
• approved football sports workers Charlene Liska (football and volleyball tickets), Gene Sugg (football announcer) and Barb Wiechers (scorebook) for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the 2020-21 student handbooks for the schools.
• approved the middle school career tech waiver and remote learning plan for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved a contract with Kigar Auction to provide electronic auction services for items to be sold at Noble Elementary this fall.
• approved the transfer of Haley Moser from elementary intervention specialist to Tinora Elementary third-grade instructor effective Sept. 1 and the hiring of Stephanie Ruffer as Tinora Elementary intervention specialist.
• approved a 50-50 contract split with Robyn Metcalf and Aleasha Johns as junior high cheer coach assistants for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved extension of work schedules for part-time evening custodians Julia Schriner and Joe Aschemeier (Aug. 31-Sept. 4, if deemed necessary) and summer cleaning crew members Janet Zipfel, Cindy Goldenetz and Dave Rowland (Aug. 17-31).
• approved academic supplemental changes for the 2020-21 school year for resident educators Haley Moser, Haley Baden and Candace Keller and mentors Billie Joe Tussing and Shari Rubinstein.
