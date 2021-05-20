Tinora Sara Neff

Sara Neff

 Rod Brown

Sara Neff

Parents: William and Amy Neff

Activities and awards: Outstanding English I and III award, Outstanding Spanish I award, perfect attendance 2018-19 and 2019-20, Leadership in Me: Excellence in Youth Leadership award nominee, I Dare You leadership award, softball, cheerleading, Ram Radicals, National Honor Society, student council, Rams Crew, Spanish club, CCP, Night to Shine, Salvation Army, tutoring, camp leader, Love of the Arts.

Post high school plans: Sara will study exercise science/occupational therapy at the University of Findlay on a UF Trustees' Scholarship.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments