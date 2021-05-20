Tinora Nicholas Rohrs

Nicholas Rohrs

Nicholas Rohrs

Parents: Brian and Rita Rohrs, Defiance.

Activities and awards: National Honor Society, algebra award, quiz team, drum major of Tinora Band, choir, lead sound technician of Tinora drama club, 4-H club, 4-H camp counselor, president of Teen Leaders, president of church youth group.

Post high school plans: Nicholas will study at The Ohio State University.

