Seventh-Graders
All A’s
Mansel-Pleydell, Kateri
Panico, Levi
Singer, Ayla
Woodring, Kalvin
All A’s and B’s
Birr, Jesse
Bodi, Jeya
Brady, Jackson
Diaz, Isabella
Elson, Abrianna
Escalera, Luis
Graber, Carli-Mae
Hammer, Aubrey
Hetrick, Madison
Long, Abilene
Manis, Daniel
Mavis, Isabel
McCord, Kaitlyn
McDaniel, Payshince
Merritt, Paige
Moser, Autumn
Renollet, Anthony
Schindler, Riley
Smith, James
Spangler, Adam
Speiser, Owen
Speiser, Paul
Willitzer, Savanna
Zachrich, Riley
Zeedyk, William
Eighth-Graders
All A’s and B’s
Arriaga Avalos, Vianey
Beardsley, Addalyn
Beardsley, Allison
Bertke, Emma
Carpenter, Caden
Cuffie, Allison
Dockery, Calee
Gebers, Katy
Grinnell, Kortney
Hammon, Jeremiah
Hardy, Logan
Hull, Selah
Kepler, Ava
King, Aydyn
Ladd, Jacob
Lucas, Casey
Mack, Cole
Marlin, John
Meyer, Eli
Modert, Makenzie
Reineck, Bryce
Rohrs, Megan
Romero, Heidy
Scantlen, Tyson
Schooley, Jayci
Schooley, Kasen
Seibert, Robert
Sharp, Madisen
Singer, Camden
Smith, Abigail
Timbrook, Zane
VanderMade, Boden
