Pictured are the top five Amazing Shake participants from Tinora Middle School. Back row are, from left: Shaun Mack, Dryden White and Logan Stein. Front row are, from left: Bella Graziani, Tenley Pariseau and Addie Thomas.
Tinora Middle School recently held its 5th annual Amazing Shake competition for students in grades 5-8.
The Amazing Shake is modeled after a competition at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Ga. Ron Clark is a teacher who created his own school, has written multiple books about teaching, and has inspired many parents, students, and teachers with his enthusiasm for inspiring youth.
This competition allows students to show social skills and proper etiquette in a unique and fun way. During the two day event, students were judged on the following categories: handshake, eye contact, poise, confidence, communication skills and ability to perform basic life skills.
The students began their morning in round one by shaking the hand of Northeastern Local Schools administrators.
In round two, students were expected to “work the room.” They worked their way around the room introducing themselves and talking to as many individuals from local businesses and community members as they could.
The pool of contestants was narrowed down to 20 who returned in the afternoon for life skills challenges. After competing seven stations with community members, the group was narrowed down to the top five.
The top five contestants traveled to The State Bank the following day for a luncheon with bank directors and president, Mark Klein. Students were judged during this lunch time interview. Shaun Mack, vice president, traveled back to Tinora to announce the winner, Dryden White.
Dryden received two season passes to Cedar Point donated by The State Bank and will speak about leadership in Garrett Mansfield’s podcast “A Great Place to Lead” on the iHeart app this month.
