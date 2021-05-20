Tinora Kade Vogelsong

Kade Vogelsong
Parents: Brodie and Nadina Vogelsong, Defiance.
Activities and awards: Outstanding geometry, outstanding world history, outstanding Algebra II, outstanding Spanish III, outstanding pre-calculus, William Danforth "I Dare You" leadership award, president of student council, senior class president, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, art club, baseball, usher and Eucharistic minister at St. John's Catholic Church, tutor, vacation Bible school leader.
Post high school plans: Kade will study civil engineering at the University of Toledo on a Toledo Excellence Scholarship, a United Way Volunteer Leadership Scholarship, and an Acme Baseball Scholarship.
