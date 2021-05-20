Tinora Kade Vogelsong

Kade Vogelsong

 Rod Brown

Kade Vogelsong

Parents: Brodie and Nadina Vogelsong, Defiance.

Activities and awards: Outstanding geometry, outstanding world history, outstanding Algebra II, outstanding Spanish III, outstanding pre-calculus, William Danforth "I Dare You" leadership award, president of student council, senior class president, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, art club, baseball, usher and Eucharistic minister at St. John's Catholic Church, tutor, vacation Bible school leader.

Post high school plans: Kade will study civil engineering at the University of Toledo on a Toledo Excellence Scholarship, a United Way Volunteer Leadership Scholarship, and an Acme Baseball Scholarship.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments