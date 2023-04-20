Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education had a visitor at Tuesday evening’s regularly scheduled board meeting — high school junior, Erica Ahmed.
Ahmed is very active in the performing arts. She is involved in the school’s band, jazz band, Concert Chorale, a cappella group Sensations and drama club. She has taken on leadership roles in these clubs and came before the board to speak on a scheduling conflict.
According to Ahmed, the Tinora band was to hold a concert on May 1 in the Performing Arts Center (PAC). However, the Tinora Academic Banquet has been scheduled for that same day in the same location. Ahmed stated that the banquet’s date was not made public to all and even the band director was unaware that it was scheduled the same day as the concert.
The band concert has already experienced a re-scheduling once. It was intended to take place on May 8, but a middle school concert and camp field trip conflicted with that. Thus, the date was bumped to May 1 as no other schedules were occurring then, so they thought.
The band has been asked to re-schedule again instead of the Tinora Academic Boosters because the banquet is traditionally held on the first Monday of May, Ahmed was told. However, the new day for the concert is still conflicting with other activities as there is a softball game happening.
“In my opinion, the academic banquet is not fit for the PAC,” Ahmed commented. “The lobby seats, comfortably, about 150 people. There have been 250 kids on honor roll each quarter, consistently. Every student probably won’t go, but if they’re invited they should be guaranteed a spot. The lobby won’t seat enough students, and I’m guessing that’s why parent’s aren’t invited to the banquet this year.”
The young junior continued on, stating that the gym or elementary would be a better space to accommodate a larger volume of people.
“I understand why we want to use the PAC. It’s a beautiful facility, it’s a great resource and the community should be proud of it. ... But the banquet should not get priority because the PAC is a performing arts center for the performing arts. The arts should always get priority if scheduling conflicts arise,” she told the board.
The student wrapped up her piece, stating that her frustration does not lie with school administration, but rather the academic boosters. However, as a performing arts student she does feel overlooked and that the performing arts are not prioritized at Tinora. As an honors student, she plans to opt out of attending the banquet in protest.
In agenda items, the board gave public notice in accordance with Section 3307.353 on the proposed re-employment of Jeff Harris. Harris is currently employed by the board as a math teacher and will be retiring soon.
He is seeking re-employment with the Northeastern Local School District in the same position following his service retirement.
There will be a public meeting on the issue of re-employing Harris on June 27 at 7 p.m. in the Northeastern board room at 5855 Domersville Road.
In other news, the board approved:
• handbooks for the 2023-24 school year.
• FMLA leave for Brooklyn Barcewicz effective August.
• FMLA leave for Kaitlyn Hearne effective August.
• the memorandum of understanding for College Credit Plus with Bowling Green State University, the University of Toledo, Owens College and Northwest State Community College.
• non-renewed all supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year as of June 30.
• non-renewed all substitute contracts issued for the 2022-23 school year as of June 30.
• the following overnight trips for the high school volleyball to Sandusky, July 27-28; and junior high, high school and youth wrestling to the University of Wisconsin Platteville, June 19-24.
• the service agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the mentor program 2023-24.
• a service agreement with Mercy Health Defiance Hospital to provide random drug testing for Tinora High School students participating in interscholastic sports for the 2023-24 school year.
• the continuation of Tinora High School students being admitted to home ticketed GMC games at no charge. Students admitted will be checked against the enrollment list. A separate entrance will be designed to help with the crowd control.
• Miguel Gomez and Billy McNamara as volunteer athletic game workers for the 2022-23 school year, retroactive to April 8.
• the collection of an additional $10 per student attending Camp Storrer to aid in the chaperones’ lodging costs. The remaining cost of chaperones’ lodging will be paid through the middle school 018 fund.
• JoAnn Cousino as a substitute bus driver for the 2022-23 school year.
• an overnight trip for Hope Prigge and the high school art classes on Nov. 10 to Pittsburgh, Pa., and returning Nov. 11.
It was also announced that Tinora will have its 2023-24 open house on Aug. 24 from 4-5:30 p.m. The open house is just one collective session this year.
