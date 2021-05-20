Tinora Honor Grads

Front row, from left: Emma Diehl, Hailey Lero, Savannah Welling, Meghan Trefzger, Jordan Stykemain, Sarah Raimonde, Audrey Rittenhouse, Taylor Harter, Cheznie Keber, Kylee Drewes.

Second row, from left: Elizabeth Bumb, Haley Celestino, Claire McMaster, Emma Luthi, Ellison Manley, Kiya Shawver, Sara Neff, Kylee Okuley, Victoria Morlock, Madison Schaffner.

Third row, from left: Madison Zachrich, Alexandria Wachtman, Eric Rethmel, Wyatt Fruth, Alex Zimmerman, Westley Moser, Kade Vogelsong, Clay Carpenter, Max Grube, Payton Wilkerson.

Back row, from left: Adam Harr, Evan Flory, Nicholas Rohrs, Jacob Bailey, Devin Flory, Lucas Meyer, Elijah Ackerman, Owen Tong, Jared Grieser.

Not pictured: Michelle Peio & Rianna Stark.

 Rod Brown

