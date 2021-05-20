Tinora Honor Grads

Tinora High School honor graduates for the class of 2021 include, front row, from left: Emma Diehl, Hailey Lero, Savannah Welling, Meghan Trefzger, Jordan Stykemain, Sarah Raimonde, Audrey Rittenhouse, Taylor Harter, Cheznie Keber and Kylee Drewes. Second row, from left: Elizabeth Bumb, Haley Celestino, Claire McMaster, Emma Luthi, Ellison Manley, Kiya Shawver, Sara Neff, Kylee Okuley, Victoria Morlock and Madison Schaffner.Third row, from left: Madison Zachrich, Alexandria Wachtman, Eric Rethmel, Wyatt Fruth, Alex Zimmerman, Westley Moser, Kade Vogelsong, Clay Carpenter, Max Grube and Payton Wilkerson. Back row, from left: Adam Harr, Evan Flory, Nicholas Rohrs, Jacob Bailey, Devin Flory, Lucas Meyer, Elijah Ackerman, Owen Tong and Jared Grieser.
Not pictured: Michelle Peio & Rianna Stark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.