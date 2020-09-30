Tinora homecoming
Photo courtesy of Tinora High School

Tinora High School will have its homecoming starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The court includes in front, from left: freshmen Jason DeWyse and Dakota Sines, sophomores Jaxen Durfey and Logan McQuillin; and juniors KP Delarber and Makenna Reetz. In back, from left: seniors Claire McMaster and Kevin Keber, Tori Morlock and Evan Flory, Payton Wilkerson and Owen Tong.

