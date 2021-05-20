Tinora High School Meghan Trefzger

 Rod Brown

Meghan Trefzger

Parents: Cris and Kelly Trefzger, Defiance.

Activities and awards: 4.0 Honor Roll all four years of high school, top of class, Student Council Secretary, National Honor Society President, Yearbook Senior Editor, Helping Hands member, Quiz Team member, German Club event planner, Science Club member, volunteer at Lily Creek Farms in Defiance.

Post high school plans: Meghan will major in media studies at Miami University, Oxford on a Miami Redhawk Excellence Scholarship ($13,000), and a Bryan Eagles Scholarship ($1,500).

