Tinora High School Emma Luthi

Parents: Matthew Luthi and Jennifer Solsbury, Defiance.

Activities and awards: Academic honors, 4.0 cumulative GPA, GMC Scholar-Athlete, National Honor Society Vice President, Science Club, Hospice volunteer, Student Council member, Varsity Swimming, Varsity Golf.

Post high school plans: Emma will study human biology, health and society on a pre-med track at Cornell University—College of Human Ecology.

