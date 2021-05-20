Tinora High School Emma Diehl

Diehl

 Rod Brown

Emma Diehl

Parents: Aric and Michele Diehl

Activities and awards: Most improved in Band, Band Leadership award, Band Most Outstanding Sophomore, Choir Most Outstanding Sophomore, German Most Outstanding Junior, 4-H Outstanding of the Day, Honorable Mention for Youngstown Writing Festival, Science Club, German Club, Book Club, Quiz Team, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Concert Chorale, Archery, trumpet section leader for concert and marching bands, secretary for junior year of choir, treasurer for senior year of German Club, Youth Choir.

Post high school plans: Emma will study English and pre-law at Ohio University, Athens, on several scholarships: Music Boosters scholarship, Marine Corps scholarship (Darwin Hemenway Scholarship), Admission Promise Award, Commitment Scholarship, Ohio Excellence Scholarship, Ohio Forward Scholarship.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments