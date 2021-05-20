Sarah Raimonde
Parents: Jon and Beth Raimonde, Defiance.
Activities and awards: National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Art club, Helping Hands, Rambunctious Radicals.
Post high school plans: Sarah plans to study at the University of Toledo on a University of Toledo Merritt Scholarship.
