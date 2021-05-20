Adam Harr
Parents: Brian and Tammy Harr, Defiance.
Activities and awards: Americanism and Government test State winner, Outstanding Spanish II, American history, Anatomy student, cross country, track, choir, quiz team, student council, National Honor Society, Ram Radicals, science club, 4-H, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Post high school plans: Adam will study mechanical engineering at Miami University, Oxford on a Franklin B. Walter Scholarship and a Red Hawk Excellence Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.