Adam Harr

Harr

 Rod Brown

Adam Harr

Parents: Brian and Tammy Harr, Defiance.

Activities and awards: Americanism and Government test State winner, Outstanding Spanish II, American history, Anatomy student, cross country, track, choir, quiz team, student council, National Honor Society, Ram Radicals, science club, 4-H, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Post high school plans: Adam will study mechanical engineering at Miami University, Oxford on a Franklin B. Walter Scholarship and a Red Hawk Excellence Scholarship.

