Tinora Haley Celestino

Haley Celestino
Parents: Rudy and Darlene Celestino
Activities and awards: 4.0 all four years, Alto section leader of the concert chorale Junior and Senior years, National Honor Society Senior year, participated in Helping Hands, Ram Radicals, Spanish club, Book club, the Sensations, volunteered at nursing homes.
Post high school plans: Haley will study marketing and computer science at The Ohio State University on a Morrill Scholarship (full ride).
