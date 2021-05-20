Justin F. Coressel Stadium

Jun 06, 2021 02:00 PM

Student Commencement Speakers: Emma Diehl, Emma Luthi, Kade Vogelsong

Emma Diehl, Valedictorian

Emma Luthi, Valedictorian

Kade Vogelsong, Salutatorian

Haley Celestino

Adam Harr

Ellison Manley

Sara Neff

Audrey Rittenhouse

Sarah Raimonde

Nicholas Rohrs

Meghan Trefzger

Superintendent: Mrs. Nicole Wells

Principal: Mr. Eric Tipton

Senior Class Adviser: N/A

Class President: Kade Vogelsong

Vice President: Audrey Rittenhouse

Treasurer: N/A

Class Motto: "After 4 years and a global pandemic, we made it!"

Class Colors: Hunter Green

Class Flower: Sunflower

Class Song: "Wake Me Up" - Avicii

Other Information about the Graduating Class: The Tinora High School Class of 2021 had 65 members achieve a 3.0 GPA or higher, of which 41 of them had a 3.5 GPA or higher. The THS Class of 2021 will always be remembered for being the first graduating class to occupy the halls of the new high school.

Elijah Cade Ackerman

Dallas Matthew Andrist

Jacob William Bailey

Felicity Ann Barker

Draven Michael Bartley

Elizabeth Nicole Bland

Corbin Wesley Brown

Madison Clare Brown

Elizabeth Mae Bumb

Austin Allen Burris

Clayton Richard Carpenter

Haley Rachelle Celestino

Jacob Thomas Cramer

Kallie Rosalee Derrow

Emma Noble Diehl

Kylee Marie Drewes

Cody Engel

Ethan Joseph Farmer

Devin Michael Flory

Evan Robert Flory

Isaac David Frazer

Elmer David Friedricksen

Wyatt Andrew Fruth

Zane Andrew Robert Lee Gaines

Jared Justin Grieser

Marcus Richard Grube

Maxwell Wagner Grube

Adam James Harr

Janaya Sue Harris Vielma

Taylor Eden Harter

Andrew Charles Helmke

Kayla Marie Henry

Taryne Joelle Hornish

Andrew David Imthurn

Cheznie Renee Keber

Kevin Donald Keber

Claire Elizabeth Lee Kiessling

Madison Taylor Leonard

Haylie Danielle Lero

Emma Jane Luthi

Ellison Bleu Manley

Troy Joseph March

Claire Elizabeth McMaster

Joseph Patrick Melia

Benjamin Gregory Mendez

Lucas Paul Meyer

Raylynn Michelle Miler

Kyler Austin Miller

Wyatt Steven Miller

Victoria Jolee Morlock

Westley Rey Moser

Sara Michelle Neff

Logan James Newsome

Tristen Irene Norden

Kylee Sue Okuley

Jack Andrew Ordway

Kendra Elizabeth Peio

Michelle Marie Peio

Sarah Marie Raimonde

Eric Charles Rethmel

Grace Maree Lynn Rex

Ryan Ashley Richardson

Audrey Adele Rittenhouse

Kelly Marie Rohrs

Nicholas Xavier Rohrs

Ethan James Sattler

Raymond Kenneth Sauber

Madison Alyssa Schaffner

Braden Wayne Serres

Kiya Lynn Shawver

Kaitlin Elizabeth Shook

Alyssa Elizabeth Silva

Dara Rylee Simmons

Ethan Moury Smith

Cruz Javier Solis

Zachary Joseph Spychala

Rianna Nicole Stark

Sara Grace Stark

Bryson Alexander Stevens

Jordan Elizabeth Stykemain

Owen Thomas Tong

Meghan Gabrielle Trefzger

Seth Rodil Vance

Kade Thomas Vogelsong

Aleksandria Julia Wachtman

Kaleb Timothy Wagner

Trevor David Wagner

Meredith Claire Wannemacher

Savannah Rae Welling

Joshua Lee Wiemken

Payton Alexis Wilkerson

Colton Alpha Wisda

Madeline Sue Zachrich

Alex Mitchell Zimmerman

Penelope Micaela Zuniga

