Justin F. Coressel Stadium
Jun 06, 2021 02:00 PM
Student Commencement Speakers: Emma Diehl, Emma Luthi, Kade Vogelsong
Emma Diehl, Valedictorian
Emma Luthi, Valedictorian
Kade Vogelsong, Salutatorian
Haley Celestino
Adam Harr
Ellison Manley
Sara Neff
Audrey Rittenhouse
Sarah Raimonde
Nicholas Rohrs
Meghan Trefzger
Superintendent: Mrs. Nicole Wells
Principal: Mr. Eric Tipton
Senior Class Adviser: N/A
Class President: Kade Vogelsong
Vice President: Audrey Rittenhouse
Treasurer: N/A
Class Motto: "After 4 years and a global pandemic, we made it!"
Class Colors: Hunter Green
Class Flower: Sunflower
Class Song: "Wake Me Up" - Avicii
Other Information about the Graduating Class: The Tinora High School Class of 2021 had 65 members achieve a 3.0 GPA or higher, of which 41 of them had a 3.5 GPA or higher. The THS Class of 2021 will always be remembered for being the first graduating class to occupy the halls of the new high school.
Elijah Cade Ackerman
Dallas Matthew Andrist
Jacob William Bailey
Felicity Ann Barker
Draven Michael Bartley
Elizabeth Nicole Bland
Corbin Wesley Brown
Madison Clare Brown
Elizabeth Mae Bumb
Austin Allen Burris
Clayton Richard Carpenter
Haley Rachelle Celestino
Jacob Thomas Cramer
Kallie Rosalee Derrow
Emma Noble Diehl
Kylee Marie Drewes
Cody Engel
Ethan Joseph Farmer
Devin Michael Flory
Evan Robert Flory
Isaac David Frazer
Elmer David Friedricksen
Wyatt Andrew Fruth
Zane Andrew Robert Lee Gaines
Jared Justin Grieser
Marcus Richard Grube
Maxwell Wagner Grube
Adam James Harr
Janaya Sue Harris Vielma
Taylor Eden Harter
Andrew Charles Helmke
Kayla Marie Henry
Taryne Joelle Hornish
Andrew David Imthurn
Cheznie Renee Keber
Kevin Donald Keber
Claire Elizabeth Lee Kiessling
Madison Taylor Leonard
Haylie Danielle Lero
Emma Jane Luthi
Ellison Bleu Manley
Troy Joseph March
Claire Elizabeth McMaster
Joseph Patrick Melia
Benjamin Gregory Mendez
Lucas Paul Meyer
Raylynn Michelle Miler
Kyler Austin Miller
Wyatt Steven Miller
Victoria Jolee Morlock
Westley Rey Moser
Sara Michelle Neff
Logan James Newsome
Tristen Irene Norden
Kylee Sue Okuley
Jack Andrew Ordway
Kendra Elizabeth Peio
Michelle Marie Peio
Sarah Marie Raimonde
Eric Charles Rethmel
Grace Maree Lynn Rex
Ryan Ashley Richardson
Audrey Adele Rittenhouse
Kelly Marie Rohrs
Nicholas Xavier Rohrs
Ethan James Sattler
Raymond Kenneth Sauber
Madison Alyssa Schaffner
Braden Wayne Serres
Kiya Lynn Shawver
Kaitlin Elizabeth Shook
Alyssa Elizabeth Silva
Dara Rylee Simmons
Ethan Moury Smith
Cruz Javier Solis
Zachary Joseph Spychala
Rianna Nicole Stark
Sara Grace Stark
Bryson Alexander Stevens
Jordan Elizabeth Stykemain
Owen Thomas Tong
Meghan Gabrielle Trefzger
Seth Rodil Vance
Kade Thomas Vogelsong
Aleksandria Julia Wachtman
Kaleb Timothy Wagner
Trevor David Wagner
Meredith Claire Wannemacher
Savannah Rae Welling
Joshua Lee Wiemken
Payton Alexis Wilkerson
Colton Alpha Wisda
Madeline Sue Zachrich
Alex Mitchell Zimmerman
Penelope Micaela Zuniga
