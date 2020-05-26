Christopher Ferguson (Valedictorian, 4.0)
Parents: Matthew and Amelia Ferguson, Defiance
Activities and awards: associate’s degree in computer programming from Northwest State Community College, varsity cross country, varsity track, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society vice president, NSCC EVMotorsports Club, NSCC tech talk group, National Honor Society, science club, church web broadcast support
Post-high school plans: Christopher will study software engineering at Trine University, Angola, Ind., with a Trine Software Engineering Chair Scholarship.
Joshua Honaker (Salutatorian, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Angela Newman and Walt Honaker, Defiance
Activities and awards: honors English 9 & 10 student of the year, perfect attendance freshman-senior, band treasurer, National Honor Society treasurer, junior class representative, senior class co-president, student council secretary, drama club student director/stage manager, quiz team, drama club, marching and concert band, band leadership team, College Credit Plus, National Honor Society, science club, student council, tutoring, Young People’s Theater Guild
Post -high school plans: Joshua will study pharmacy at Ohio Northern University, Ada, with a Presidential Scholarship, Choose Ohio First Scholarship and talent award.
Mikaia Jimenez
(Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Parents: Eddie and Gina Jimenez, Defiance
Activities and awards: outstanding Spanish 1 award, outstanding Spanish 2 award, outstanding Spanish student award, 2016 Northwest Ohio Creative Writing Essay Contest third place, 2016 homecoming court attendant, 2019 homecoming queen, Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio Business Challenge first place, student council president, Helping Hands, Rambunctious Radicals, RAMS crew leader, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, varsity track/field, volleyball, St. John’s Catholic Church youth group, Spanish club, junior class president, senior class co-president, Night to Shine, youth mass usher at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church
Post-high school plans: Mikaia will study biomedical engineering at The Ohio State University, Lima, with an Ohio State Alumni Association Scholarship, Arthur and Marian Rudd Scholarship and Franklin B. Walter Scholarship.
Lilly Ahmed
(Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Jenni and Mahtab Ahmed, Defiance
Activities and awards: outstanding pre-calculus, German II and III awards, band superior and excellent ratings, academic achievement awards, National Honor Society president, Ram Band section leader and co-historian, drama club, yearbook, Ram Radicals, Rams Crew, science club, violin lessons, Black Swamp Community Orchestra, part-time farm worker, tutored, volunteer, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY)
Post-high school plans: Lilly will study biological sciences at Wright State University, Dayton, with a Valedictorian Scholarship. She will attend dental school later.
GraceeMae Keasler
(Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Sasha and James Keasler, Defiance
Activities and awards: 2019 U.S. National Chemistry of Olympiad Competition national finalist, school winner for this competition in the junior year, outstanding honors chemistry II award, archery, Ram Radicals, science club, National Honor Society, yearbook, percussionist, Tinora Ram Band co-historian, Ram Crew leader, church CORE leadership group, Defiance Community Band for Christmas program, works at Northtowne Cinemas
Post-high school plans: GraceeMae will study engineering at Trine University in Angola, Ind., with a Trustee Scholarship, Trine Valedictorian/Salutatorian Award, Trine Opportunity Award and the Otto Gruenberg Scholarship.
Sydney Gerken
(Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Gary and Dawn Gerken, Defiance
Activities and awards: GMC Scholar Athlete, OHSVCA Scholar Athlete, National Honor Society, Rambunctious Radicals, Project Noel through Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Post-high school plans: Sydney will study business at Bowling Green State University with a BGSU Academic Scholarship.
Eve Westhoven (Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Amanda Westhoven, Eric Westhoven, Defiance
Activities and awards: 4.0 honor roll, UT College of Medicine Bacc2MD Pathway Program, outstanding honors English 11 student of the year, Scholastic Silver Key art winner, varsity football and basketball cheerleading, competitive cheerleading, National Honor Society, art club, Ram Radicals, book club, German club, 2018 homecoming attendant, 2019 homecoming attendant, piano private study, St. Michael’s Catholic Church youth group, Defiance Area YMCA gymnastics coach, volunteered/managed Tinora and Defiance Area YMCA cheer clinics, Ohio Special Olympics volunteer
Post-high school plans: Eve will study biology with a neuroscience and pre-med dual concentration at the University of Toledo with a Distinguished Scholars Award, Barnes & Noble Scholarship and DeArce Koch Scholarship.
