Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education held a special board meeting Wednesday evening and accepted the resgination of head football coach Kenny Krouse amid a controversey about hazing allegations.
The meeting immediately went into executive session and public visitors were notified by paraprofessionals that the session was expected to end around 8 p.m. Media and public were asked to wait outside.
At 9 p.m., the board exited executive session and passed a motion to accept Krouse’s resignation effective Wednesday. This came after allegations of hazing among football players.
While there were over 30 visitors sitting in on the meeting proceedings, a few public speakers were able to address the board.
These speakers submitted requests 24 hours in advance to the meeting and were given three minutes to voice their comments.
The first speaker acknowledged the board’s decision to accept the resignation and stated he was happy for it and called it a step in the right direction.
The second speaker voiced concerns for the children who were allegedly harassed and asked the board for its plan of action moving forward.
Board President Shaun Mack responded, “We certainly share the same concerns on what’s been happening and we would like to make a statement later tonight. There is still some deliberation to finalize, but we wanted to give an opportunity to the public to speak before we make our final decisions.”
The last speaker opened up with his confidence in the current administration and the leadership of Tinora. He expressed his wish for positive changes in the school district and the football program specifically.
“As a father, I know that I am protective of my children and if they were receiving any type of culture that has been present on the football team, it would be extremely upsetting,” he said.
“For that reason I am glad that we are here tonight, present, together, with the opportunity to begin the process of healing and changing this football program.”
The board then adjourned into executive session once more to discuss the discipline of individuals.
After exiting the second session, the board modified the athletic discipline for students A, B, C and D and were given permission to continue participation on the Tinora High School football team effective Saturday on condition that the students continue meaningful and continuous progress on a plan to improve football team culture.”
After this passed motion, the board released its public statement which reads:
“Student safety is always our highest priority. Recently, concerns of possible hazing within the high school football program were brought to the attention of district administration and a school-based investigation began immediately. During this investigation Northeastern Local Schools has been fully cooperative with local agencies and law enforcement. The district’s investigation has concluded and appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the board of education.
“We are concerned with falsehoods and misunderstandings that are circulating regarding this matter. Understandable and significant community interest has, unfortunately, led to many false rumors. In reality, this can ruin peoples’ lives, and we challenge everyone to do better. We are appalled at what some people have spread on social media. Many of these comments could be devastating to our youth. To be clear, while serious concerns have been addressed by district administration, we are not aware of any ongoing criminal investigations or charges related to this matter.
“The district is working to make Tinora a stronger community. Students involved in this matter have proposed specific restorative steps to improve football team culture. It has been stated time and time again that Tinora is a great place to call home and anyone would help each other through times of crisis. And that is what this community is doing. The response from the community about wanting to help is overwhelming.
“The board has acted and is supportive of the actions of our administrative team. To protect student privacy we will not comment further on this matter.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.