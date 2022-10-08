On Sept. 26, members of the Tinora FFA competed in the ag and urban soils contests.
In the competition, students must figure out a wide variety of things such as soil type, soil texture and complete a general knowledge test.
In the urban soils contest, they had to answer questions. For example, they had to figure out if having basements dug in certain areas were suitable and whether it was a good area to build buildings on.
In the rural soils, they also had to answer questions about nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium levels in soils and whether the soil would be good for farming.
The Tinora FFA urban soils team placed fifth out of 25 teams. This qualified the team for the state urban soils contest. The urban soils team is made up of Craig Hoffman, Justin Ankney, Avery Moser, Paul Travis, Abram Jimenez, Avery Moser, Reilly Remey and Aiden Greve. The top finisher for the team was Craig Hoffman placing ninth out of 97 individuals.
The rural team placed 11th. The team was made up of Nolan Rittenhouse, Ryder Backhaus, Joshua Bishop, Daegon Begini, Deagann Johns, Carsen Greve, Nathan Sattler and Cayden Seip. The top finisher for the team was Nolan Rittenhouse placing 19th out of 156 individuals.
Tinora’s urban team will be competing in the state soils contest this weekend.
