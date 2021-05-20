Tinora Ellison Manley

Ellison Manley

 Rod Brown

Ellison Manley

Parents: Corey and Becky Manley, Defiance.

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA all four years, honors diploma, varsity cheerleading, varsity softball, National Honor Society, editor of yearbook, 20 hours community service each semester.

Post-high school plans: Ellison will study nursing at the University of Toledo on a Toledo Excellence Scholarship.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments