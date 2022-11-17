Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education met Tuesday evening and honored visiting students’ cross country athletic achievements, as well as discussed ongoing transportation issues.
“This year I would like to start honoring high achievement — not only in sports, possibly academics, potentially band, choir, FFA — anybody that reaches the highest level that they possibly could in their area. We have three individuals that I feel like have done that in cross country this year,” Superintendent Nicole Wells opened.
Cross country coach Amanda Westrick then introduced the students and their accomplishments.
Lauren Sattler, a junior, was introduced as being the fastest cross country female runner in school history. Sattler has qualified for state three times and is also a three-time GMC (Green Meadows Conference) champion and all-Ohioan.
Paul Westrick, sophomore, was reported as the sixth fastest male cross country runner in the school’s history, a two-time state qualifier and two-time all Ohio. Jaxen Durfey, senior, was stated as being the fastest cross country runner in school history, three-time state qualifier and two-time all-Ohioan.
After the three students received certificates of recognition from the superintendent, it was shared that Durfey had recently signed with the University of Findlay on Nov. 16 and will be running for them after graduation.
Tinora Elementary School principal, Eric Tipton, relayed words of appreciation to the athletes for being exemplary role models for students.
“You are the epitome of what we would like our students to be from a leadership standpoint, from a student standpoint and just for being a wonderful person. I would like to applaud all of you for all of that and everything you have brought to us. I know it has been my pleasure to be a small part of all three of your journeys throughout your educational career,” he imparted.
The next topic of highlight for board discussion brought in transportation supervisor Angie Bussing.
The main issue observed by Bussing was the need for a micro bus, possibly even two. She cited problems with big buses being more difficult to drive in larger cities and the lack of drivers willing to do so. Smaller vehicles are wanted to transport students to sporting events, conventions and other activities for which they are traveling further and further.
In the past, volunteers have offered their personal vehicles, but Bussing stated that this is no longer allowed. Students must be transported by certified school vehicles and the school is liable for this.
Another issue Bussing brought up was the desire for a vehicle that can pull the band trailer to events. The trailer has proven a challenge to tow by the van the school has at the moment as it causes damage to the vehicle. Since that van is also an everyday vehicle needed for other purposes, another van/truck capable of towing would be preferable.
Bussing stated prices for micro buses between $80-90,000. No decisions were being made, Wells said, but she wanted discussions to be started now.
In other news, the board approved:
• the transfer of $524.90 from the Class of 2022 to the Class of 2024.
• a $5,400 internet access fee/connectivity grant for fiscal year 2023.
• the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates.
• Jim Winseman as field house/weight room worker for the 2022-23 school year at a rate of $12 per hour.
• the following supplemental positions pending the requirements are met: RESIGNING — Shelley Rittenhouse, Jr. class advisor (After Prom); NEW — Stefan Bowers, volunteer wrestling coach; Sydney Fogt, volunteer play assistant; Shawn Goliver, volunteer bowling coach; Chelsea Green, musical production assistant; Brett Grime, musical assistant director; JoAnn Meyer, musical production assistant; Nate Weber, volunteer archery coach; Patty Wiemken, musical director; Megan Wiles Jr. class advisor (after prom).
• Tinora High School track participants to participate in the 2023 track indoor season and Jim Winseman and Sebastian Rue as volunteer coaches.
• the date change of the archery tournament to March 18, 2023 from March 11.
• donations of $10,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation, $10,000 and $5,000 from Tinora Elementary PTO for the purchase of digital equipment for the planetarium at the Tinora Performing Arts Center. The remainder of the cost, $24,175, will be funded through the technology capital outlay with additional donations still being accepted.
• a $550 donation from the Class of 1967 to purchase a piano for the Tinora Performing Arts Center.
• the 25% salary increase to the assistant football coaches for additional duties to their supplemental positions for the 2022 season and the payment of 50% of salary to Kenny Krouse due to his resignation effective Oct. 5.
• separate measures declaring it impractical to transport elementary students Adam Beebe to and from the Hope Center in Edgerton to home (only if IEC cancels school and Edgerton does not) and Crystal Luna to and from home. The board authorized payment in lieu of transportation for each student at the current IRS/federal mileage rate.
• payment to Stephanie Zachrich for consultant and technical services related to a homebound student. Services are to be pre-approved with the superintendent at a cost of $25.99 per hour not to exceed 12 hours for the 2022-23 school year.
• career awareness and exploration funds totaling $7,610.32 as allocated by Four County Career Center.
• the sports service assignment agreement from Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, LLC, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Toledo, LLC.
• several matters concerning bus drivers and routes.
