Classes at Northeastern Local Schools get underway Sept. 8 and an open house will be held Sept. 2 at Tinora Elementary School.
Kindergarten and grade 2 are welcome from 2-3 p.m.; grades 1 and 3 from 3-4 p.m.; and grade 4 from 4-5 p.m.
Parents can choose which time to come if they have more than one student. A maximum of two parents and the student will be allowed. Other siblings should not accompany them.
The open house for Tinora Middle School/High School will look different than in years past as staff incorporates the COVID-19 precautions. Though it is important that students are able to come see the new building before the first day of school, they must practice good social distancing during this event. Students are asked to bring no more than two adults and no younger siblings to the open house.
All attendees must wear a face covering. During the open house, students will have time to walk around the building, find their locker and meet their teachers. Students are asked not to arrive early, and exit the building at the end of their time to minimize the number of people in the building.
Open house: Sept. 3
• 2:45-3:30 p.m., all athletes with competition this evening
• 4-4:45 p.m., grades 12 and 8
• 4:45-5:30 p.m., grades 11 and 7
• 5:30-6:15 p.m., grades 10 and 6
• 6:15-7 p.m., grades 9 and 5
Lunch will be served the first day of classes with prices set at $3 grades for pre-K through grade 12. Breakfast will start on Sept. 14 for Independence Education Center and pre-K through grade 4. Breakfast will start on Oct. 1 for grades 5-12. Information on free and reduced price meals is available at the principal’s office in each building.
Students who are new to the district are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
Office phone numbers are: Tinora Elementary, 419-497-1022; Tinora Middle School, 419-497-2361; Tinora High School, 419-497-2621; and central office, 419-497-3461.
For delay or bus information, parents are asked to listen to the following radio stations: WNDH 103.1 FM, WONW 1280 AM, WDFM 98.1 FM and WZOM 105.7 FM.
Use the Tinora Rams app to receive school information regarding delays, closures and other important school information.
Some bus routes have changed for this school year. Students should look for a transportation letter in the mail with bus numbers and times. For information about busing, call the Tinora Elementary school office, 419-497-1022 or email Angela Bussing, abussing@tinora.org.
New staff members include: Kari Altstaetter, middle school English/language arts and social studies instructor; Melissa Coressel, bus driver; Casey Helton, high school business and credit recovery instructor; Candace Keller, fourth-grade instructor; Kyle Norden, high school social studies instructor; Erin Stanley, middle school English/language arts and digital literacy instructor; and Stephanie Ruffer, elementary intervention specialist.
District residents who did not receive a 2020-21 annual calendar/district report should contact the central office at 419-497-3461.
