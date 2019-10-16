Recognition of board members and staff highlighted the Tuesday night meeting of the Northeastern Local Board of Education.
Board members Mike Boff and Ken Keller and Noble Elementary principal Denise Wright were recognized at the recent Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) Northwest Region Fall Conference in Tiffin.
Boff received an outstanding board member award and was named to the All-Ohio School Board. Superintendent Jim Roach said that Boff also will be recognized at the OSBA Capital Conference in Columbus in November.
Board member Ken Keller was recognized for 10 years of service to the Northeastern board. Noble principal Denise Wright was presented with a certificate recognizing Noble Elementary’s 2018 overall A rating.
Roach also congratulated Tinora High School principal Eric Tipton for the high school being recognized as one of the top high schools.
In personnel items, Elizabeth Maurer was approved as the 2019-20 Tinora High School Credit Recovery/NOVA advisor. An FMLA maternity leave totaling 12 weeks was approved for Ashley Miller.
Board members reviewed and approved the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System (OTES) evaluation memorandum of understanding as presented.
The board approved the second reading of NEOLA policy Release Time for Religious Instruction; and the first reading of various NEOLA policies under the categories of administration program professional staff, classified staff, students and property. The board reviewed NEOLA policy 2413 Career Advising, agreeing that it still meets the needs of the district.
Donations accepted were $500 from the UAW Local 86 to go toward needy students in the school district; and $1,000 from Terry and Betty Penner for the high school leadership program.
The board approved the recommendation of superintendent James Roach to recognize Nov. 18-22 as American Education Week and “commending the staff of Northeastern Local Schools for the excellent job they do in providing educational opportunities for the students.”
The board considered requests for use of facilities. The board waived the fee for the Spanish club’s use of the junior high school multi-purpose room on Friday. A Taco Tailgate event will be held to raise money for the Costa Rica trip.
The rental fees were waived for two requests by the Tinora Music Boosters. The first request was to use the elementary school gymnasium on March 9, 2020, for the Jewell Grain Banquet. The second request was for the high school gymnasium on March 14, 2020, for the Love of the Arts event.
Parent-teacher conferences will be held in the evening for the junior high and high school on Nov. 5 and 11. Parent-teacher conferences will be held in the afternoon and evening for Noble and Tinora elementary schools on Nov. 7 and 12.
In the Tinora High/Middle School construction progress report, the completion of masonry bearing walls at unit C mechanical room was noted. Also completed were the slab pours in unit C mechanical room, a completed slab on the deck pour at unit A and B, and completed steel erection in the small gym, unit A1, unit B1, unit C mechanical, and unit A2.
Masonry work has continued on the towers. Also continuing are the underground plumbing and electrical rough-ins, mechanical rough ins in unit A, and metal stud walls in unit A and B first floor.
Upcoming masonry work will be to complete unit B (high school) roof bearing walls, bearing walls in the kitchen and dining area, complete the fire wall to the dining room and complete locker room bearing walls in unit C. After all bearing walls are complete, the brick veneer work will start later this fall.
Steel erection also will continue. Unit A roof steel and joist have been set out, and the detailing and deck work will be done. The roof steel erection has started on unit B. In Unit C, the roof steel over the vo-ag/mechanical room has been set. Crews will detail it and deck it now.
The mechanical trades will continue with their rough-ins of ductwork, piping and conduit. Also continued will be the metal stud walls in unit B first floor. The overframing at the roof gables will begin as soon as the deck goes down. The roof insulation and ice/watershield will begin at the two-story after the deck as well.
An update was also given on the Smartboot project, funded by a Bureau of Workers Compensation grant of $38,000. The security devices will be installed in the elementary school in November.
The annual Veterans Day program will be held Nov. 11 in the high school gym. The event starts at 8 a.m. with coffee and rolls followed by the program at approximately 8:30 a.m.
An international night — El dia de Oktoberfest — will be held Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school. The Spanish and German students are preparing songs, dances, skits, and learning about the cultural traditions celebrated in Spanish/German countries. There will be a variety of activities and events for people of all ages. This year, the students traveling to Costa Rica and Germany will be selling cultural food items to raise money for their respective trips.
Music Booster president Michele Diehl told the board members that in exchange for assistance to the Jewell Fire Department at the recent Defiance Rib Fest, the fire department has presented the group with two checks totaling $2,500. These donations will be put toward the purchase of new band uniforms and the general fund. The total cost of the uniforms is $28,828, and the remaining amount to be raised is just over $8,000.
In other business, the board:
• approved the certificate of estimated resources for fiscal year (FY) 2019.
• approved the appropriation increases/decreases for FY 2019.
• congratulated the high school girls volleyball team for winning for the sixth year in a row the Archbold Spiketacular Tournament.
• heard that the Fallen Heroes Harley-Davidson is on display in Napoleon. Tickets are still on sale, and proceeds will be split between the music and athletic boosters’ groups.
• learned the Tinora Alumni walk through is organized by the cheerleaders and will be held before the Friday football game.
• congratulated the girls volleyball team for the fourth straight GMC title, and the boys cross country team finishing second at the GMC cross country meet.
• congratulated Dylan Von Deylen who finished in a tie for 21st place at the OHSAA state golf tournament by finishing with two-day total of 165. He was medalist at both the sectional and district golf meets.
