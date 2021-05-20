Tinora Audrey Rittenhouse

 Rod Brown

Parents: Douglas and Shelley Rittenhouse, Defiance.

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA during high school, vice president of student council, Helping Hands, Rambunctious Radicals, National Honor Society, varsity volleyball, varsity swim team, Night to Shine.

Post high school plans: Audrey will study health sciences at Butler University, Indianapolis, Ind., on a Butler University scholarship, a Legacy Scholarship from Butler, a Richard T. Gosser Scholarship, and a Community Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarship.

