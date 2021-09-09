It was announced Wednesday during the Defiance City Board of Education meeting, that time off for athletes and students in extracurriculars in the summer of 2022 has been approved. The details were worked out during a meeting of the athletic council of Defiance City Schools (DCS) on Sept. 2.
In addition, the board heard updates on facilities, and learned about parents/guardians paying school fees online (see related story, Page A5).
At the July meeting of the board, member Garry Rodenberger asked Superintendent Bob Morton to look into the possibility of providing a dead period in the summer for student athletes at Defiance City Schools.
“What I think we’ve (coaches) grown into, in our quest to create state champions or college athletes, is a desire to have our student athletes time as much as possible,” said Rodenberger in July. “What I’m seeing with my sons, who are three-sport athletes, is I’m getting them to practice at 7 a.m., before they go to the next practice and the next practice.
“After doing some research, I’ve found a few schools and leagues, have established a dead period to give kids a mental break, to let them spend time with family, and to just be kids,” added Rodenberger. “What I would like to see here, is a dead period established where coaches and athletes get that break.”
On Wednesday, under old business, Superintendent Bob Morton shared a dead period will be instituted in the summer of 2022 from June 27-July 6. That dead period does not include ACME baseball, however, which is not a sanctioned school event.
Morton explained, however, that the ACME schedule in 2022 could be worked so families can still take advantage of some of that time off.
“We had our athletic council meeting a week ago yesterday, where we went through what everybody’s summer in 2022 looked like, and we determined what (athletic director) Mr. (Jery) Buti has tabbed, ‘The Bulldog Break,’” said Morton. “It’s not going to be ideal for everybody, we’re talking about 23 varsity sports, but we tried to look at breaks already built into some of the calendars.
“We’re looking at time off from Monday, June 27, through Wednesday, July 6,” continued Morton. “We know the Fourth of July is a big time to get away, so really the only thing it could impact is ACME baseball, which is not a school-sponsored sport. We looked at coach Held’s previous calendars, and we’ve asked him to consider scheduling it so that families can get away sometime during the week, before the ACME Tournament starts after July 4.”
Rodenberger, who was in attendance as the athletic council meeting, thanked the coaches for coming up with a date that works.
He thanked the coaches, Morton, Jay Jerger, Defiance High School principal and other involved in extracurriculars for making it work, saying, “I know it wasn’t easy.”
Time off at the end of the school year, the Fourth of July and the end of July were all discussed, before the time at the Fourth of July was selected.
Said Rodenberger: “During the meeting I heard key words, and I don’t mean them in a negative way, but to explain some of the feelings ... the first one I heard was ‘soft.’ ‘We’ve become soft in dealing with our student athletes.’ I don’t agree, I don’t think our student athletes are soft. There were other words like, ‘commitment,’ ‘vacation,’ ‘control.’
“This verbiage is used to create champions, but at the same time, parents and guardians are trying to raise a family,” added Rodenberger. “I know these groups consider themselves a family ... but as a parent, I want to determine if my child/children can go on vacation. When I hear a student say they’re not going to go on vacation because of practice, it’s not right. These kids need a break, and this is something I want to see done annually.”
Said Morton: “This is something I’ve asked Mr. Buti to look into, to look at the calendar in 2023 and 2024 to see when we can take that time each year, so that our families know when these breaks will take place each year.”
Said Rodenberger: “I think it’s a step in the right direction, and I certainly appreciate everyone’s hard work on this.”
Morton went on to explain DCS reached out to other schools in the area, and in the Western Buckeye League, to see how they handled time off.
“We received responses from Anthony Wayne, Antwerp, Bryan, Celina, Eastwood, Edgerton, Fairview, Montpelier, Ottawa-Glandorf and Perrysburg, which all had time off built into their summer schedule,” said Morton. “All of them said, ‘The week before the Fourth of July.’ A number of these schools added that ACME baseball, or any type of summer softball, was not included it’s not controlled by the school.
“Ayersville told us it didn’t currently have anything but it was under consideration, and Celina and O-G are the only two WBL schools that have it in place,” continued Morton. “Most schools have an unofficial shutdown around gym-floor refinishing, or the Fourth of July. We just wanted to make it official so our families could schedule vacations and such.”
