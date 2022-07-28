The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education approved 2022-23 admission prices for Tinora High School and middle school athletic events during its meeting Tuesday with some changes.
Tinora students in grades 9-12 will receive free admission to all ticketed home high school Green Meadows Conference events, home dual wrestling meets included. The announcement comes after much deliberation, according to Superintendent Nicole Wells, who shared that the board had been discussing it for awhile.
Back in May, THS senior Amanda Meyer presented a speech to the board about allowing students to have free admission. Wells revealed that she was the one to invite Meyer to speak to the board, and her speech did hold some influence over the final decision.
As of right now, only high school students will have this benefit. The board did mention that middle school students may be considered in the future.
Tinora students can also look forward to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) this coming school year. The board announced that the PAC will have an open house on Aug. 7 from 2-4 p.m., open to those who would like to tour the brand new facility.
A regular open house will be held Aug. 25 for Tinora Elementary School (TES) from 4-5:30 p.m. that day and Tinora Middle School and the high school from 4:45-6:15 p.m.
It was also noted by Wells that student breakfast and lunches will no longer be free for every student for the 2022-23 school year. If students may qualify, they are to fill out a free and reduced lunch application.
In other news, the board approved:
• the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates.
• the following extended times for the 2022-23 school year: Tammy Har, two days; Kara Drewes, four days; Kimberly Phipps, five days; Erich Bailey, 10 days; David Middleton, 10 days; Nicholas Siewert, 20 days; Tricia Rinkel, 20 days; Stephanie Helmke, five days; Joetta Henry, five days; and Amanda Westhoven, five days.
• the following substitute bus and van drivers for the 2022-23 school year: William Burkhart, Tom Henry, Robert Kroeger, Kenton McQuillin, John Wagner, Lisa Maxwell, Alex Nafziger, Candi Moore, Nick Siewert and Eric Tipton.
• Waverly Rue as the assistant to the athletic director at $16.40 per hour for the 2022-23 school year up to 325 hours.
• Arps Dairy to supply milk to the school for the 2022-23 school year.
• the board selection of an Ohio Schools Board Association delegate (Shaun Mack) and alternate (Eric Wiemken) to the OSBA Capital Conference from Nov. 13-15.
• continuing the Satellite Vocational Agriculture program for the 2022-23 school year with Four County Career Center.
• the bus routes for the 2022-23 school year.
• the 2022-23 admissions prices for the Tinora High School and Middle School athletic events. All tickets at the gate are $6 for adults and $4 for students for varsity contests and all non-varsity events, including the middle school, is $4.
• the following custodial changes for the 2022-23 school year: Mike Minsel’s transfer to TES as first shift head custodian; Cindy Goldnetz’s work hours are 6 a.m.-2 p.m instead of 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. to help with cleaning of central offices in the performing arts center.
• extension of a one-year contract to Brittany Leonard as middle school part-time evening custodian for the 2022-23 school year.
• Melissa Coressel for the IEC route for the 2022-23 school year.
• extension of a one-year contract to Stacie Schroeder as middle school STEAM teacher effective Aug. 25, pending all certification requirements are met.
• Dawn Gerken as a part-time paraprofessional in the middle/high school for the 2022-23 school year, not to exceed 29 hours per week.
• Sadie Martin as a part-time cafeteria worker in the middle/high school cafeteria for the 2022-23 school year, three hours daily, not to exceed 15 hours per week.
• the following supplemental changes for the 2022-23 school year, pending requirements are met: resignation of Emilyanne Cox (8th grade volleyball coach); the hiring of Stacie Schroeder (8th grade volleyball coach), Isaac Shelton (freshman boys basketball coach) and Erin Vance (resident educator for Stacie Schroeder).
• a second and final reading of the following NEOLA policy: 0169.1 public participation at board meetings.
• the memorandum of understanding for college cedit plus with Defiance College.
• the Tinora Performing Arts Center facilitator job description.
• a resolution to award a contract for construction manager-at-risk services related to the board’s turf project with Maumee Bay Turf Center.
• the agreement form (K-12 School CM at Risk Project) regarding the Tinora baseball turf project with Maumee Bay Turf Center.
• the agreement between Steven R. Grube and Kelly J. Grube (donors) and the Northeastern Local School District of Defiance County (school district) in regard to the Northeastern Local Schools baseball field turf project.
• Mel Lanzer Company for the reconfiguration of the administrative offices into a middle school classroom at a price of $48,300.
• the resignation of Jennifer Brubaker as TES paraprofessional for the 2022-23 school year.
The board then went into executive session and subsequently approved an increase for Lindsey Stehulak from 30-40 hours per week in the fiscal department and the administrative increases to reflect the same as classified and certified increases.
