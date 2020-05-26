Rebekah Orr (Valedictorian)

Parents: Zeb and Rachel Orr

Activities and awards: volleyball, basketball, softball, student council president, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, yearbook, Spanish club, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Second and Seven, and the Amazing Shake, 4-H, Shiloh Christian Union Church youth group.

Post-high school plans: Rebekah will enter the physical therapist assistant program at Owens Community College, Perrysburg.

Madelynn Reckner (Valedictorian)

Parents: Justin Reckner and Deanna Reckner, Liberty Center

Activities and awards: cross country, basketball, track, soccer, National Honor Society treasurer, student council, the Amazing Shake, yearbook, Crossroads senior high youth group.

Post-high school plans: Madelynn will study nursing at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

Abagail Heath (Valedictorian)

Parents: Brent and Melissa Heath, Liberty Center

Activities and awards: basketball, track/field, National Honor Society president, the Amazing Shake, 2nd and 7, Tiger Tales, yellow ribbon committee, HOBY, Buckeye Girls State

Post-high school plans: Abigail will study finance at The Ohio State University, Columbus.

