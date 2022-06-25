WAUSEON — A group of students was recognized at the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday evening.
Three speech students, Joanne Hite, Brody Rodriguez and Nicole Stein were recognized for their first-, second- and third-place finishes, respectively, in the Toledo Four-Way Test Speech contest. The board also recognized the leadership of their advisor, Dolores Muller.
According to the contest’s website, it is “an annual opportunity for Toledo-area high school students to share their perspective on important issues in our world today and apply the Rotary Four-Way Test. The topics for discussion this year were peace, justice and conflict resolution.
The Rotary Four-Way Test is built upon the following questions:
• Is it the truth?
• Is it fair to all concerned?
• Will it build good will and better relationships?
• Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
In other news, the board:
• accepted the resignations of Jenna Henricks, bus driver; Kristin Sayers, Title I teacher; Jenna Storrer, high school English teacher; Rachel Nagy, assistant band director; and Trina Fry, cook.
• approved the transfers of Courtney Wilson, WMS/WES intervention specialist to WPS preschool intervention specialist; Hayley Rupp WPS preschool intervention specialist to WPS intervention specialist; Amber Wonderly WES third grade teacher to WES Title I teacher; Cynthia Henson WMS 3-hour to 5.5-hour cook; McKayla Pettit WPS preschool teacher aide to WES/WMS teacher aide.
• approved one-year, limited, classified contract for Caleb Short.
• approved one-year limited certified contracts for Jennifer Leininger, WMS intervention specialist; Kelly Waldron, WES/WMS intervention specialist; Erin Mazurowski, WMS intervention specialist; Andra Wolpert, WPS guidance counselor; Andrew Barnard, WHS/WMS assistant band director; and Jessica Smith, WES/WMS teacher aide
• approved a one-year limited certified, non-athletic supplemental contract for Andrew Barnard.
• accepted the following donations: $1,000 anonymous, for the athletic scholarship fund; $80 from New Century Tree and Lawn Inc. for purchase of pop for the prom; $10,000 from the athletic boosters for a track timing system; $4,455 from the athletic boosters for scoreboard upgrades; $1,000 from Don’s Automotive Group, LLC, for Don’s Automotive scholarship; $221 from North Clinton Church for the WES food pantry; $2,680 from Tomahawk Trot for a track timing system; $1,000 from Fulton County Sportsmen Club, Inc., for the archery club; two cases of pineapple, one case of blackberries and one case of mangoes from Chief Supermarkets for the WES Wellness Week; fruit, donuts and coffee from Crossroads Church to WEVS staff.
