Alyssa Fuller (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Jim Fuller and Trisha Fuller, Antwerp
Activities and awards: District Seven All-Star Volleyball Division IV, All-Academic Team, top of class (Spanish I, chemistry, algebra II, geometry, Spanish II, biology), GMC Scholar Athlete, volleyball, softball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Northwest Ohio Volleyball Club, Future Teachers of America, football team statistics
Post-high school plans: Alyssa will study communication sciences and disorders at Bowling Green State University with a Merit Scholarship and Paulding County Area Foundation Anonymous Donor Scholarship.
Blake Schuette (Co-salutatorian, 3.987 GPA)
Parents: Shawn and Sara Schuette, Antwerp
Activities and awards: Top student (modern world history and Spanish I), Academic A Club, GMC Scholar Athlete, District 7 All-Academic basketball, National Honor Society president, 2020 class treasurer, student leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), football, basketball, baseball, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church youth group
Post-high school plans: Blake will study biology at University of Findlay with a Trustee’s Scholarship, UF Christian Fellowship Award and the Megawatt Scholarship.
Madison Boesch (Co-salutatorian, 3.987 GPA)
Parents: Laura and Jim Boesch, Cecil
Activities and awards: Quill and Scroll sports action photo first place, top English (junior), National Honor Society, volleyball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, OSMA student board, yearbook, show choir, musicals, Christmas for Kids, United Way board student advocate, literacy night
Post-high school plans: Madison will study nursing at Ohio University, Athens, with a Paulding County Hospital Scholarship and Ohio University Distinction and Success Scholarship.
