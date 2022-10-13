WAUSEON — Beth Thomas of the Fulton County Health Department made a presentation at the Wauseon Schools board of education meeting here Monday night on some trends in tobacco, alcohol and drug use among school-age children.
As a parent and director of community education and engagement for the Fulton County Health Department, Thomas said that she is part of a group called Healthy Choices Caring Communities (HC3).
“HC3 is really a process rather than an organization,” Thomas explained. “We have be in existence for about 15 years in Fulton County and we are a group of caring adults from local schools, law enforcement, parents and grandparents, as well as health professionals. Our goal is to pinpoint areas of concern in our community and address them.”
Thomas said that her group collects data every two years. A survey is given to children with questions that are aimed at gathering information. Thomas showed the trends in drug, alcohol and tobacco use in Fulton County in her presentation.
“Overall, we see a decrease in traditional drug abuse like tobacco and alcohol,” she said. “That is from data collected since 2012 and up to 2021 — although we could not collect data during the pandemic. What we see is that those specific areas have decreased among children in grades 6-12.”
An area of concern for HC3 and for Thomas is, however, in the use of marijuana and vaping.
“It’s kind of deceiving, but we have seen a decrease the last time we collected data,” said Thomas. “Overall the use of marijuana and vaping is up, but the last time we collected data, in 2021, we saw a decrease. That shows we are going in the right direction.”
She said that she is pleased that the trend for marijuana use is falling. Thomas also said the reason for aiming the study at this age group concerns brain development issues.
“The young brain is developing so rapidly and in so many ways,” she explained. “There is so much a young brain can do. It is so vulnerable and more likely to develop substance abuse disorders because of use at early age. As a parent and a professional this is scary to me.”
The board approved Jessica Snow for a Wauseon High School diploma. She successfully completed state and local requirements through the Ohio Department of Education 22+ adult high school diploma program.
In other news, the board:
• accepted donations: 60 X2E+ varsity helmets and 25 Shadow varsity helmets with a custom color match, chin strap and facemask along with the Wauseon ‘W’ decal, totaling $25,000 and also Cleveland Browns compression shirts from the Cleveland Browns HELMETS program for the high school football team; $250 honorarium for Pat Whitmer from Karen and Milton Whitmer to WES for classroom books; $100 from the Meeker giving fund for undesignated use (applied to food service donation key); $1,179 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters (WAB) to the Wauseon Athletic Department (WAthD) for girls tennis uniforms; $2,712 from WAB to WAthD for cheer uniforms; $1,399 from WAB to WAthD for a softball batting cage; $2,000 from WAB to WAthD for travel expenses; 15 boxes from Seagate Foodbank to the WES Food Pantry; $1,200 from Fulton County Dairy Producers to the cross country team for participation in the milkshake booth at the county fair.
• approved several limited supplemental contracts for winter sports as well as assistant speech coach and piano accompanist.
• discussed and approved raising the daily substitute rate from $90 per day to $115 per day in order to remain competitive.
• approved an overnight trip for the high school FFA to the national FFA convention and expo in Indianapolis Oct. 26-28.
