Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Good Samaritan School was unable to take its annual field trip to the zoo.
The school staff came together to provide students with the fun and educational zoo adventure they deserve.
Students visited the animals set up in the cafeteria, learned lots of fun animal facts, played games, did science experiments, crafts and had a snack.
