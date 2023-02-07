WAUSEON — A presentation on art and its importance in the school curriculum was the focus Wauseon Exempted Village Schools’ board of education meeting Thursday.
Wauseon Elementary School (WES) Principal Theresa Vietmeier and the school’s art teacher, Lindsay Gordon, led a presentation on art during the board’s regular session.
Gordon used her presentation to show how art is used in education.
“Students with access to arts education are five times less likely to drop out of school,” said Gordon. “(They) are three times more likely to pursue a bachelor’s degree and 30% more likely to pursue a professional career.”
The presentation went on to state that art education produces higher scores in literacy, writing and English proficiency scores in general. And when looking at the impact on mental life and emotions, the presentation stated that “artistic expression decreased anxiety, anger and depression ... .”
After the presentation, fifth-grade students, Zachary Johnson, Lake Mouch, Grady Oyer and Kaydence Wood, who also attended the meeting, led an art lesson using symmetry and paint.
In other news, the board:
• accepted the following donations: $1,500 from Rupp Seeds, Inc., for the Wauseon schools food pantry; three $50 Dollar General gift cards from the Knights of Columbus for the Wauseon schools’ clinic for the purchase of hygiene items; three $100 Chief gift cards from the Knights of Columbus for the Wauseon schools food pantry; $2,500 from Owens-Illinois for Wauseon High School pool starting blocks (a matching gift from a previous donation from Keith and Andrea Konieczka); $5,000 from Wauseon Rotary to Wauseon Middle School (WMS) for the House program; $326.34 from Rupp Unlimited Corporation/The Sports Place to WMS for the House program; 48 boxes of Valentines from The Bargain Bin to WES and Wauseon Primary School (WPS) for the students to hand out.
• accepted the retirement resignation of Julie Barth, WPS kindergarten teacher.
• approved several one-year limited, classified contracts.
• accepted the resignation of Michael Marshall, head girls golf coach and Nik Encalado, head volleyball coach.
• approved several volunteer coaches.
• approved the appointment of Carolyn Manchester for a seven-year term to the Wauseon Public Library board from January-December 2029.
• approved Austin Davis for early completion of high school and inclusion in Class of 2023 ceremony.
