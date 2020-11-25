Second-graders in the classes of Sue Baker, Julie Gustwiller and Amy Thieroff at Ayersville Elementary School were surprised with free Personal Pan Pizzas from Pizza Hut of Defiance, Tuesday. The second-grade classes, which typically have a homemade Thanksgiving feast, were unable to this year because of COVID-19. The inspiration to have pizza came from the book “Turkey Trouble” by Wendi Silvano, in which a turkey convinces a farmer and his family to eat pizza on Thanksgiving. Posing with the book in her class is Baker (standing, center), while Holly Karnes, general manager of Defiance Pizza Hut (standing, left) and Matt Westrick, area coach at Pizza Hut (standing, right), pass out pizzas. Karnes’ daughter, Claire, is a student in Baker’s class.
