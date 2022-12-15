HOLGATE — Annual technology updates and replacements continue making a difference for the local schools here, according to the report from Wednesday night’s board of education meeting.
Holgate Local Schools Superintendent Kelly Meyers reported on some of the recent upgrades made for technology in the 2021-22 school year.
She said that the annual replacement of Chromebooks and I-pads was kept up as well as an addition of Promethean Boards in all classrooms. The boards replace the original smart boards that were installed in 2006.
“All of these technology upgrades have been purchased using the Federal REAP (Rural Education Achievement Program) grant funds, which are a huge annual benefit of our school,” said Meyers. “This year’s REAP allocation was $39,516.”
Meyers also noted that the schools are getting a new phone system.
“The district is also transitioning to a VOIP phone system upgrade from analog to digital on Dec. 20,” she added. “We will also be enhancing our cyber security with staff by implementing two-factor authentication for log ins and increased password security by requiring changes more frequently.”
The superintendent also said that there are some future improvements on the way, such as replacement of the projection system in the auditeria, additional security cameras and replacements of some of the old ones.
Meyers added that new routing software and GPS tracking for buses and vans is also on the way. Also, some upgrades to software programs and online learning resources for students will be made in some cases in lieu of textbooks, in other cases in addition to them.
Middle/High School Principal Spencer Root recognized the varsity boys/girls cross country teams for their success in the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC), and at district and regional levels. Head Coach Brad Hurst and Assistant Coach Kevin Fritz were at the meeting with the student athletes.
In other news, the board:
• heard from Dan Buchhop, vo-ag teacher, and FFA students about the recent trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
• approved several contracts for teaching and coaching, as well as the substitute list from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
• approved contracts with Great Lakes Biomedical for bus driver alcohol/drug testing and physicals, effective Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023; and TripSpark for bus routing software, effective Feb. 1, 2023-Jan. 31, 2026.
• approved membership dues of $100 with the Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
• set the organizational meeting for Jan. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. with Greg Thomas as president pro-tempore.
• entered executive session, but took no action afterward.
