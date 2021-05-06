DES teacher appreciation

Defiance Elementary School has been celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week this week. On Wednesday, students in grades K-2 who were selected as PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) students of the month in April, decorated teacher parking spaces at the school with sidewalk chalk. Shown here are kindergarten students decorating spaces.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

