Nathalie Swenson (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)

Parents: Nathan Swenson and Hazel Fenicle, Hicksville

Post-high school plans: Nathalie will study journalism with a pre-law track at The Ohio State University, Columbus.

Peyton Yoder (Salutatorian, 3.99 GPA)

Parents: Chad and Michelle Yoder, Hicksville

Activities and awards: Scholarly Athlete, All A’s, student council, foreign language club, National Honor Society, cheerleading, dance, family literacy night, Tools for School, Christmas Cruise-Thru, Audrey Davis fundraiser dinner

Post-high school plans: Peyton will study biochemistry at The Ohio State University, Columbus, with an Eagle’s Scholarship and a college grant.

Load comments