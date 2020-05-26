Nathalie Swenson (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Nathan Swenson and Hazel Fenicle, Hicksville
Post-high school plans: Nathalie will study journalism with a pre-law track at The Ohio State University, Columbus.
Peyton Yoder (Salutatorian, 3.99 GPA)
Parents: Chad and Michelle Yoder, Hicksville
Activities and awards: Scholarly Athlete, All A’s, student council, foreign language club, National Honor Society, cheerleading, dance, family literacy night, Tools for School, Christmas Cruise-Thru, Audrey Davis fundraiser dinner
Post-high school plans: Peyton will study biochemistry at The Ohio State University, Columbus, with an Eagle’s Scholarship and a college grant.
