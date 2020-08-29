When Nicole Wells was selected in July 2019 to replace long-time Northeastern Local Schools Superintendent Jim Roach, she new that leading the district through a construction project would be challenging.
“The building project is a on-time occurrence, a re-alignment for the district’s schools,” said Wells at the time. “I am excited to lead the district into the future.”
Wells continued as principal of Tinora Elementary School until Roach’s official retirement on Dec. 31, 2019, when she assumed the district helm. In March, Northeastern Local Schools were struck by the statewide mandate to close all public schools to in-person classroom instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After finishing the 2019-20 school year via distance learning, students will start the current school year in a new building with several health restrictions in place.
The following is a brief question- and-answer session with Wells regarding a range of subjects.
Q: Is everything ready for the first day of school in the new building Sept. 8?
A: With any building project, there are going to be areas that need to be fixed and completed even after the official move in date. With the COVID-19 crises, it added another layer of complications that most building projects never witness or experience. The contractors were able to work together through all the restrictions and guidelines to deliver a state-of-the-art building that will be cherished for many years to come.
Q: The high school gymnasium is not scheduled to be done by the start of school. Are there any other construction jobs that also will be completed after Sept. 8?
A: The high school gymnasium is the final piece of the grades 5-12 building project that will be completed this fall.
Q: How excited are you and your staff to be moving into a modern new facility?
A: Everyone in Ram Country is ecstatic to move into the new facility.
Q: Approximately how many students will there be in the new building for in-person instruction versus remote learning?
A: There will be approximately 560 students in the 5-12 building starting this fall, which takes into account students that will be attending Four County, and approximately 70 students enrolled in the Tinora Virtual Academy.
Q: What was it like facing the COVID-19 outbreak and closing of in-person classes just three months into your tenure as superintendent?
A: Who would’ve thought that when I took over on Jan. 1 that a world-wide pandemic would happen? Obviously, I have taken it in stride, and tried to make the best decisions possible for the students, families and community. We are all in this together, and we will contine to be in this together!
Q: Any thoughts on the Northeastern Local Schools faculty and staff as you all dealt with remote learning in the spring and now face a mix of remote and in-person instruction while readying the move into a new building for grades 5-12?
A: I can’t say enough about our faculty and staff as they adjusted to every different situation that we faced starting in March. Whether it be the remote learning, building project, or the COVID-19 requirements, the entire district has been flexible and understanding. As long as we continue to work together, we will get through anything.
Q: Finally, the completion of this new grades 5-12 building along with a relatively new elementary building puts the school district in great shape for years to come. Are there any items on your wish list that you would like to see the school district tackle in the near future?
A: The next item on our wish list will be the construction of the Performing Arts Center. This has been discussed ever since the bond issue was placed on the ballot in 2017.
