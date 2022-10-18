HOLGATE — After more than 30 years in public education Superintendent of Holgate Local Schools Kelly Meyers has decided to make this year her last one.
In her report on Monday evening, Meyers said she plans to retire Aug. 1, 2023.
“It’s hard to believe that this is my 34th year in public education and 12th with Holgate Local Schools,” she said. “... My goal was always to leave the people, programs and facilities in better shape than when I arrived, and I hope my work has helped to accomplish this goal.”
She thanked the school board, staff, students and community and said that her work would not have been possible without all of them.
“... I feel extremely blessed to have spent the last chapter of my educational career at Holgate,” Meyers added. “The strong sense of community and traditional values that led me here still hold true.”
Meyers said she now looks forward to her many future plans.
“I’m looking forward to the next chapter in life which will include being a full-time grandma, finishing my doctorate degree, possibly doing some educational consulting or teaching at the university level and hopefully writing a children’s book.”
The school district now enters into a process guided by the Northwest Ohio Educational Services Center (NWOESC) to search for a new superintendent. The NWOESC Superintendent Kerri Weir was on hand Monday night to meet with the board to establish a timeline and details for the search process.
The superintendent also spoke about the new threat assessment process and how it would be implemented at Holgate Schools. Meyers said that the process is a result of House Bill 123, the Safety & Violence Education (SAVE) Students Act. That act goes into effect on March 24, 2023, according to Meyers.
The threat assessment team for Holgate has been assembled, and she said that it consists of the building principals, guidance counselor, school resource officer and the superintendent. Information is shared with the staff at quarterly meetings to assess and revise as needed. The latest sharing of threat assessment information with the staff was in professional development on Monday morning.
Also at the meeting was Kathy Minck from Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. Along with elementary principal, Laura Young and Middle/High School Principal Spencer Root, Minck talked about a free program for K-8 children. The 10-week program is called “Too Good For Drugs” and focuses on awareness, positive choices and responsibility.
In other news, the board:
• approved trip June 4-15, 2023, for the Spanish class to Costa Rica.
• approved several supplemental contracts.
• approved participation in the federally funded wellness grant in the amount of $880 for FY2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.