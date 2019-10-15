SHERWOOD — The Central Local Board of Education’s regular session Monday began with a statement from Superintendent Steve Arnold about the Nov. 5 permanent improvement levy vote.
The 0.5% income tax, if approved by voters, would last for 10 years and generate $600,000 annually. One hundred percent of the monies received from the levy would be used for permanent improvement. It would not be for a new building, Arnold said, but for making repairs and upgrades to the existing facility.
“We’ve tried to be as transparent as possible,” said Arnold regarding getting the news out to voters.
He added that the school’s website has a detailed report of the Aug. 28 board meeting, which tells more about the levy, on its home page.
Arnold and board members still are available to speak at group functions regarding the vote.
He gave shout-outs to the Fairview Pride and levy committees for the work done during the last months, including the creation of a postcard detailing the uses the money would provide.
In other business, the board:
• hired varsity coaches Doug Rakes, track and field; Staci Renollet, softball; and Andrew Singer, baseball.
• received word from Amy Woodring regarding the Relay for Life. For the first time, Fairview Schools raised more than $10,000 this year; it has raised more than $76,000 in 10 years. More relay-related fundraisers are planned throughout the rest of the school year. The board applauded the efforts of all involved.
• praised teachers and district residents for the positive atmosphere of the school.
• received a report card with a 3.05 rating (a high C) from the state. Arnold was disappointed that the rating was not higher, but was pleased to report A’s in the areas of gap closing and progress, which he considered among the most important categories. He also noted the Ohio Department of Education gave the district its highest rating possible in the area of special education.
• heard the school cafeteria is in the black for the first time in a long while.
• approved elementary basketball tournaments on Feb. 8-9 (boys) and March 6-8 (girls).
• allowed the use of school facilities for an elementary volleyball clinic on Oct. 20 and a junior class trick or treat fundraiser on Oct. 27. Board members Jennifer Johns and Roger Zeedyk expressed reservations about using the school for activities on Sunday, while David Karlstadt expressed concern that all involved in the elementary volleyball clinic would get the chance to attend, claiming that other sports teams had been handpicked in the past. Arnold said all involved in the volleyball clinic who wanted to attend would be allowed to do so. Ultimately, Zeedyk, Scott Schindler and Jeff Timbrook okayed the motion, with Karlstadt casting a no vote and Johns abstaining.
• praised the middle school cross country team, which took first place at the Edgerton Invitational recently.
• were applauded by teachers and faculty for making their presence known at sports and other events, and allowing various school projects to come to fruition.
• heard the first Fairview Elementary Family Fun Night will be held Nov. 4 at the school.
• heard the elementary had a successful fire safety day recently.
• learned that money raised from monthly elementary popcorn sales will go toward the charity of the classes’ choice.
• saw a brief presentation illustrating the uses of 3-D printers for eighth-grade computer literacy classes.
• was reminded of the National FFA convention in the first week of November.
