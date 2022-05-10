WAUSEON — A grateful superintendent thanked the residents of Wauseon for the passage of the levy that the school board had on the ballot recently.
At Friday’s special meeting, Superintendent Troy Armstrong publicly thanked the community for its support of the school system.
“On behalf of the board of education, students and staff, I would like to thank the Wauseon community for the passage of the 1.75% earned income tax levy,” stated Armstrong. “The passage confirms the community’s support for the school district. The revenue from the levy will begin in 2023 at approximately $225,000. The estimated annual revenue is $3.8 million which will take approximately three years to be realized by the district.”
Due to the passage of the levy, Armstrong also said that the board could now vote for extracurricular activities and transportation for the 2022-23 school year.
“The financial state of the district will continue to be closely monitored as the board of education plans for the future,” he advised.
The board also voted to allow President Stacy Radabaugh to negotiate and enter into a contract that is subject to legal review with John Kahman as the district’s treasurer. The initial salary proposed by the board for the position is $108,000 for the 2022-23 school year.
The current treasurer, David Fleming, who has served for six years with the school district, retires on June 30. Armstrong talked about his appreciation for Fleming’s work in the district.
“Dave has been with Wauseon for six years and has served us well,” he said. “He is now of retirement age. We wish him all the best.”
Armstrong said that the board has been searching since it learned of Fleming’s retirement plans.
“They have been working on this for a few months since they found out Dave wanted to retire, so we are glad to have the process coming to an end,” Armstrong added.
With Radabaugh and Kahman in negotiations, Armstrong spoke about the new treasurer.
“John brings seven years of experience with him and we are looking to the new perspective he will bring with him,” he stated. “It is good to have someone step in to the position this quick.”
Contracts were offered to several administrators within the school district. Theresa Vietmeier, elementary principal, Joseph Friess, middle school, and Keith Leatherman, high school, were offered three-year contracts, as well as Ryan O’Dell, the high school’s assistant principal. Additionally, the transportation supervisor, Jill Shehorn, and the district’s food service supervisor, Jennifer Tester, were offered three-year administrative contracts.
These six contracts are effective from Aug. 1-July 31, 2025.
In other news, the board:
• rescinded a previous motion limiting transportation for the 2022-23 school year.
• offered one-year, limited, certified contracts to Sabrina Bethel, Rebekah Cales, Garrett Grime, Kimberly Meridieth, Jordan Wilkinson and Caleb Wyse.
• offered a certified continuing contract to Myriah Clay.
• offered two-year, limited certified contracts to Kristin Sayers and Darl Whitmire.
• accepted the resignations of Diane Porter, WMS head cook, and Cassandra Plageman, WEVS preschool intervention specialist.
