WT summer food workers

The Wayne Trace Local Board of Education recognized its summer food workers who helped provide 44,224 breakfasts and lunches over the summer. The workers include, from left: Linda Bradtmueller, Lisa Worden, Terry Ulm, Robin Molitor, Brenda Temple, Julie Childs, Holly Rupp and Amy Klinker. Missing from photo are Lisa Hefner, Kathy Sinn, Stacy Thomas, Kimberly Troth, Many Whitman and Lisa Worden.

 Photo courtesy of Wayne Trace Local Schools

