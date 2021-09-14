HAVILAND — Summer food workers who helped provide meals for Wayne Trace students were recognized by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education on Monday. In addition, Superintendent Ben Winans gave a brief update on the start of the school year.
Summer food workers Linda Bradtmueller, Julie Childs, Lisa Hefner, Amy Klinker, Robin Molitor, Holly Rupp, Kathy Sinn, Brenda Temple, Stacy Thomas, Kimberly Troth, Terry Ulm, Mandy Whitman and Lisa Worden were recognized on Monday.
“During 10 serving days this summer, our workers ordered, prepped, sacked and served 44,224 breakfasts and lunches,” said Winans. “That service assisted our district financially, but the greater benefit was to the students who received the meals.
“One of the workers told me that one student who received meals told her, that most likely they would not have had much to eat without the meals,” continued Winans. “That speaks volumes to the service these ladies provided. I really would like to thank them for all their hard work.”
Each of the board members also thanked them for their dedication during the summer.
Winans gave a brief update on the start of school, saying that so far, “It has been a typical start to the year.”
“We’re off to a good start, considering everything that is going on, and we’re very pleased that is the case,” said Winans. “At this point, our (COVID) numbers have been staying consistent, so we’re still operating with masks being optional. We’re not seeing huge numbers of positive cases or quarantines, but if something happens to change there, we will let the public know.”
The board was also introduced to a number of new staff members who were in attendance on Monday. The principals from each building introduced the new staff members who hadn’t yet met the board, and gave a brief bio on each new staff member.
The board approved another new staff member by hiring Marissa Coil on a two-year contract as Director of Food Services. Her contract begins Sept. 27.
“She has a business administration degree, and has experience working at Central Insurance at Van Wert,” said Winans of Coil. “She’s really looking to get started to assist our cafeteria staff to continue to provide a quality service to our students.”
Laurie DeLong, special services coordinator, was on hand to update the board about the district’s latest state rating, telling the board the district met all requirements, and that everything is in order.
In other business, the board:
• approved permanent appropriations/revenues for fiscal year 2022.
• offered Sharon Spinner a three-year contract beginning with 2021-22; and Olivia Miller a one-year contract as a sweeper at Payne Elementary, effective Sept. 1.
• OK’d Annie Gideon as a Title I teacher at Divine Mercy School, effective for 2021-22, with compensation paid for through Title I funding.
• offered one-year supplemental contracts to Jessica Davis at Grover Hill Elementary, and Kristen Whitman at Payne Elementary, as 21st Century site coordinators.
• set the rate of pay for the 21st Century Program as follows: certified tutor, $25 per hour; mentor, $20 per hour; and non-certified tutor/mentor, $20 per hour.
• approved a grievance settlement agreement with the Wayne Trace Education Association in regard to the head football position.
• OK’d revisions to the district Gifted Plan.
• voted for the substitute list from Western Buckeye Educational Service Center; and the list of substitute bus/van drivers for the district.
• approved May 22, 2022 as the date for graduation.
• OK’d the eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., from May 10-13, 2022.
• accepted the following donations: Klein Memorial Trust, $267.33 for students in need; the Paulding County Area Foundation, a $2,500 grant for Wendy Baker’s science lab; and Paulding Putnam Electrical Co-Op Operation Round Up, $500 to be used for preschool supplies.
