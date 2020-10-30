DES 'Socktober'

Students at Defiance Elementary School have been collecting socks for those in need during October as part of its "Socktober' initiative. Kindergartener Ava Sweinhagen (right) and third-grader Taytum Markins (second from left), who are cousins, received a large donation of socks from H.E. Rudy Trucking of Defiance, after each wrote a letter to the company seeking sock donations. Posing with Sweinhagen and Markins with the socks are fourth-grade teachers, and student-council advisors, Rachel Baksa (left) and Emily Walker.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

