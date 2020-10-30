Students at Defiance Elementary School have been collecting socks for those in need during October as part of its "Socktober' initiative. Kindergartener Ava Sweinhagen (right) and third-grader Taytum Markins (second from left), who are cousins, received a large donation of socks from H.E. Rudy Trucking of Defiance, after each wrote a letter to the company seeking sock donations. Posing with Sweinhagen and Markins with the socks are fourth-grade teachers, and student-council advisors, Rachel Baksa (left) and Emily Walker.
Successful 'Socktober' at Defiance Elementary
Tim McDonough
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.