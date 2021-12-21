LIBERTY CENTER — Two presentations planned for Monday night’s school board meeting here had to be postponed.
Fall sports teams had planned to visit the board of education meeting but because of the holidays, some of the athletes were not able to attend due to family commitments. Instead, Superintendent Richie Peters recognized the cross country and football teams, and invited them to attend in the January meeting.
Peters did take the time to comment about the athletes.
“Any time you can recognize students — whether it’s academics or athletics — it’s certainly a rewarding night for both myself and the board. Not only are these great student athletes, but they’re great individuals that have represented our school, really at the highest level,” said Peters.
He added, “These are good quality kids and anytime we can recognize them is certainly a rewarding part of my position and the board appreciates that as well.”
The company in charge of installing the solar panels on the school property was also invited to the meeting.
“We invited EnTrust the company that installed our solar panels tonight and we want to invite them back to come and speak about the savings that the solar field is realizing. Unfortunately, because of COVID they were not able to attend tonight. One of them has COVID and the other was a close contact of that individual. They are planning to come back in the February meeting.”
How has the solar field worked for the school district?
Peters said, “It has worked out very well. First of all, we were able to put it on two acres in the southwest corner of our property and it was unusable land — actually in a flood plan but they were able to elevate the solar panels so they wouldn’t get water damage. For us...so far so good. We haven’t had any issues with it. And it’s really kind of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ where we have it on our property.”
For the organizational meeting scheduled on Jan. 10, the board elected Todd Spangler as president pro tempore. Directly following the board will hold its regular meeting for January.
Finally, the board passed a resolution that would allow one time, non-renewable substitute teaching positions to individuals who do not possess a bachelor’s degree. In line with Senate Bill 1 (SB1), the resolution allows the district to set its own guidelines as long as the individuals pass background checks and are “of good moral character”.
“Education, just like most employers, is struggling to find employees. One of these areas that schools across the state are struggling to find are substitute teachers. Essentially, SB1 allows school districts to hire people with a high school diploma and a clean FBI background check, and are of good character.
Peters said, “We discussed this at our last meeting, but I wanted to meet with my principals to make sure we had a good system in place to vet the interested individuals. What we are going to do is have these individuals to meet with both myself and the principals to do an interview process. That way we can make sure before we put them in front of kids that they can handle that kind of situation and make sure they are quality individuals to get in front of our kids.”
In other news, the school board:
• approved an addendum to the contract between the board and the Liberty Center Classroom Teachers’ Association that allows teachers to use deduct days with no pay, granted by the superintendent’s discretion and upon request.
• approved donations to the Football Moms for team meals: The Gerken Company, Richard and Paula Beasley, Swanton Welding, Davis Farm Services, Fessenden Hardware, Meyer Badenhop Insurance Agency, Red Barn Sales, Liberty Center Fire Department, Automatic Feed Company and, Dick and Pam Leatherman.
• accepted donation from Kirk Chambers and Chambers Controls for boys basketball meals, $2,500.
• approved overnight trips for the wrestling team: Marion Harding Classic, Dec. 28-29; Coldwater Wrestling Tournament, Jan. 14-15; and Marion Pleasant Wrestling Tournament, Jan. 28-29.
• approved membership in the Ohio School Boards Association for 2022 school year, $4,535.
• approved participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund Consultant Service for 2022, $250.
• accepted resignations: Andrea Panning, from the Middle School Building Leadership Team for 2020-21 school year; Tracy Krueger, from Middle School PBIS Committee for the 2020-21 school year.
• offered a pro-rated supplemental contract beginning the second semester for Mary Bentancur for Spanish club advisor. Alicia Soto resigned the position due to a medical leave of absence.
